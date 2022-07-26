 Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles

Verizon Wireless service 5G
@cosminvasile
Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles
Verizon announced it has teamed up with Microsoft to offer Xbox All Access in select stores and online. Xbox All Access is a service that allows customers to purchase Xbox Series X/S consoles for as low as $25 a month for 24 months and 0% APR.

Xbox All Access also includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, a premium gaming service that allows subscribers to play a library of hundreds of high-quality games, which typically costs $15 per month.

The new offer is meant to piggyback not just on the Xbox Series X’s rarity, but also on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s cloud streaming feature. The latter allows Xbox Series X/S owners to play games without having to download them, assuming they have a high-speed internet connection.

That’s where Verizon’s Home Internet comes in. The Big Red’s 5G service promises “massive speed and low latency,” although you’ll soon find that stability is also another much-needed requirement for streaming specific games like shooters.

Anyway, if you’ve been looking to by an Xbox Series X console but couldn’t find one, Verizon is now offering these with Xbox All Access. There’s a bunch of other deals that Verizon customers benefit from if they opt for this limited time offer:

  • Purchase Xbox All Access and get 50% off an Xbox Elite controller
  • Get $40 off the Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset when you buy the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99 retail)
  • Save 25% off Razer Xbox Wolverine V2 controller and Kaira headset bundle

Joining Xbox All Access via Verizon will only be possible starting July 28. Both Xbox Series X and Series S console are available to purchase, but the former will be more expensive.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung trademark filing hints at 432MP-450MP camera sensor in the works
Samsung trademark filing hints at 432MP-450MP camera sensor in the works
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts
Amazon has a few Apple M1-powered iPad Pro 11 (2021) models on sale at absolutely huge discounts
Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches cheap iPhone knock off
Is that you, iPhone 14 Pro Max? LeBest launches cheap iPhone knock off
OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
OnePlus Nord CE is finally getting stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors
This is our most detailed look yet at all four main Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless