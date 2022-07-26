Verizon advertises 5G Home Internet by selling Xbox Series X/S consoles
Verizon announced it has teamed up with Microsoft to offer Xbox All Access in select stores and online. Xbox All Access is a service that allows customers to purchase Xbox Series X/S consoles for as low as $25 a month for 24 months and 0% APR.
Xbox All Access also includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, a premium gaming service that allows subscribers to play a library of hundreds of high-quality games, which typically costs $15 per month.
That’s where Verizon’s Home Internet comes in. The Big Red’s 5G service promises “massive speed and low latency,” although you’ll soon find that stability is also another much-needed requirement for streaming specific games like shooters.
Joining Xbox All Access via Verizon will only be possible starting July 28. Both Xbox Series X and Series S console are available to purchase, but the former will be more expensive.
Xbox All Access also includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free, a premium gaming service that allows subscribers to play a library of hundreds of high-quality games, which typically costs $15 per month.
The new offer is meant to piggyback not just on the Xbox Series X’s rarity, but also on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s cloud streaming feature. The latter allows Xbox Series X/S owners to play games without having to download them, assuming they have a high-speed internet connection.
That’s where Verizon’s Home Internet comes in. The Big Red’s 5G service promises “massive speed and low latency,” although you’ll soon find that stability is also another much-needed requirement for streaming specific games like shooters.
Anyway, if you’ve been looking to by an Xbox Series X console but couldn’t find one, Verizon is now offering these with Xbox All Access. There’s a bunch of other deals that Verizon customers benefit from if they opt for this limited time offer:
- Purchase Xbox All Access and get 50% off an Xbox Elite controller
- Get $40 off the Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset when you buy the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99 retail)
- Save 25% off Razer Xbox Wolverine V2 controller and Kaira headset bundle
Joining Xbox All Access via Verizon will only be possible starting July 28. Both Xbox Series X and Series S console are available to purchase, but the former will be more expensive.
Things that are NOT allowed: