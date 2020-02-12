Microsoft launches Project xCloud streaming game service for iOS devices
- A Microsoft account (MSA) associated with your Xbox gamertag.
- An iPhone or iPad running iOS 13.0 or greater and also Bluetooth version 4.0.
- A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller. Please refer to this support article if you are unsure if your Xbox One controller supports Bluetooth.
- Access to a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection that supports 10Mbps-down bandwidth, similar to streaming video. If you are using Wi-Fi, we recommend using a 5Ghz connection.
- Optional but recommended: a third-party controller mount for phone-based gamers, available at 11 Street and other retailers.
Microsoft doesn't say when the iOS TestFlight preview program will end, but it does mention that those who successfully enroll may not be allowed to participate for the full duration of the preview, as Microsoft may cycle through testers if there are too many applicants.
