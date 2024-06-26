Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users

Verizon is undergoing a makeover with a fresh new corporate logo featuring a glowing “V”. Alongside this, the carrier is rolling out discounted streaming options for home internet customers and enhancing its coverage plans to now accept trade-ins of broken phones regardless of the myPlan unlimited tier.

Verizon brings new perks to its customers


As part of unveiling its updated brand identity, Verizon launched a new TV advertisement revisiting its iconic “Can You Hear Me Now?” campaign. The ad stars a real Verizon network engineer and showcases the breadth of the company’s current services.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Verizon

Alongside the brand refresh campaign, Verizon is rolling out new promotions. These include discounts on streaming services like Disney+ and guaranteed trade-ins for smartphones, even if they are cracked or no longer working across all myPlan unlimited tiers.

Verizon's new myHome program, inspired by its myPlan mobile offering, gives you mix-and-match flexibility for home internet, live TV, entertainment, and smart home services. Verizon claims pricing for myHome will be locked in for up to four years with no hidden fees or equipment charges.



The discounted streaming options in myHome are also part of the myPlan wireless program. Verizon renegotiated deals with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, YouTube, and others to extend these perks to home internet customers as well.

Verizon’s myHome offers consumers the choice between Fios, 5G Home, or LTE home internet plans. They can then opt for a live TV service or skip it altogether. After that, they can add streaming services for $10 a month, cheaper than buying them separately.

Options include Netflix and Max (with ads), the Disney Bundle (Disney+ with no ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+), YouTube Premium, and Walmart+ membership with Paramount+. Later this summer, Verizon will also introduce $10-per-month options for the Apple One bundle (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud) or the Apple Music family plan (up to six accounts).

Verizon is one of the most recognizable brands. By listening to our customers, we continue to significantly evolve our offerings and brand promise to connect people when it matters most on our reliable network. We never stop pushing the industry forward and delivering more value to all of our customers. This next chapter is a continuation of our journey of service and innovation.
– Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO, June 2024

Plus, all customers with Verizon's wireless myPlan unlimited plans can trade in any Apple, Samsung, or Google smartphone, no matter the condition, for a new device. This includes phones with short battery life or cracked screens.

Verizon also introduced Verizon Access, a new platform offering all customers exclusive access to events and experiences. This includes thousands of tickets to concerts and music festivals via pre-sales, ticket giveaways, and select seats.

On top of all this, Verizon recently launched an end-to-end smartphone management solution, providing customers peace of mind with services ranging from shipping and setup to replacement and recycling.

The announcement of Verizon's rebranding and new perks comes shortly after news broke about the company agreeing to pay a $1 million fine to resolve an investigation into a 911 outage.
