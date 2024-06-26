Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users

Verizon

Verizon

Video credit – Verizon





Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Alongside the brand refresh campaign,is rolling out new promotions. These include discounts on streaming services like Disney+ and guaranteed trade-ins for smartphones, even if they are cracked or no longer working across all myPlan unlimited tiers.'s new myHome program, inspired by its myPlan mobile offering, gives you mix-and-match flexibility for home internet, live TV, entertainment, and smart home services.claims pricing for myHome will be locked in for up to four years with no hidden fees or equipment charges.