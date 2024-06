Verizon unveils new logo alongside new perks for its users

Verizon brings new perks to its customers

Alongside the brand refresh campaign, Verizon is rolling out new promotions. These include discounts on streaming services like Disney+ and guaranteed trade-ins for smartphones, even if they are cracked or no longer working across all myPlan unlimited tiers.



The discounted streaming options in myHome are also part of the myPlan wireless program. Verizon renegotiated deals with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, YouTube, and others to extend these perks to home internet customers as well.



Verizon’s myHome offers consumers the choice between Fios, 5G Home, or LTE home internet plans. They can then opt for a live TV service or skip it altogether. After that, they can add streaming services for $10 a month, cheaper than buying them separately.



Options include Netflix and Max (with ads), the Disney Bundle (Disney+ with no ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+), Verizon will also introduce $10-per-month options for the Apple One bundle (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud) or the Apple Music family plan (up to six accounts).



Verizon's wireless myPlan unlimited plans can trade in any Apple, Samsung, or Google smartphone, no matter the condition, for a new device. This includes phones with short battery life or cracked screens.



Verizon also introduced Verizon Access, a new platform offering all customers exclusive access to events and experiences. This includes thousands of tickets to concerts and music festivals via pre-sales, ticket giveaways, and select seats.



On top of all this, , providing customers peace of mind with services ranging from shipping and setup to replacement and recycling.



Verizon also introduced Verizon Access, a new platform offering all customers exclusive access to events and experiences. This includes thousands of tickets to concerts and music festivals via pre-sales, ticket giveaways, and select seats.

On top of all this, Verizon recently launched an end-to-end smartphone management solution, providing customers peace of mind with services ranging from shipping and setup to replacement and recycling.

The announcement of Verizon's rebranding and new perks comes shortly after news broke about the company agreeing to pay a $1 million fine to resolve an investigation into a 911 outage