T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach

T-Mobile customers are receiving spam texts possibly related to August's data breach0
On Reddit (via The T-Mo Report) several T-Mobile customers have been targeted by a scam so topical, it was ripped out of the headlines. Some T-Mobile subscribers were unable to use their connected devices yesterday as an outage affected the carrier's network. A clever ploy was quickly put together and a text disseminated that said, "We apologize for the temporary phone outage yesterday."
Pressing the link takes you to a new page where at the bottom, the truth is finally revealed. Reading the small print reveals the information that the company behind the survey is a marketing website that is not "affiliated" with T-Mobile. On that page is a button that says "Accept." Don't press it even if you feel pressured by the countdown timer on the page. And note that the October 1st deadline has already passed.
If you are a T-Mobile customer and have received this spam, you should forward it to T-Mobile at 7726.