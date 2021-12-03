Verizon launches two Stream TV soundbars designed by Bang & Olufsen

Verizon launches two Stream TV soundbars designed by Bang & Olufsen0
The new Stream TV Soundbar and Stream TV Soundbar TV Pro are available exclusively at Verizon starting today for $400 and $1,000, respectively. They’re not more expensive than some of the flagships you can find at Verizon, but as part of the carrier’s Buy More Save More offer, if you purchase three eligible accessories, including both new soundbars, you can save 30%. The deal will increase to 40% off for those who buy even more accessories.
Verizon’s next-generation streaming platform, Stream TV, lets users access streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and many others. Running Android TV, the service enables users to find on-demand entertainment and find their favorite shows, movies and apps in one place.