Verizon launches two Stream TV soundbars designed by Bang & Olufsen

’s next-generation streaming platform, Stream TV, lets users access streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and many others. Running Verizon ’s next-generation streaming platform, Stream TV, lets users access streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and many others. Running Android TV , the service enables users to find on-demand entertainment and find their favorite shows, movies and apps in one place.

Verizon’s Stream TV family is getting bigger with the addition of two soundbars designed in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, the renown brand responsible for some of the most stylish, yet expensive audio products The new Stream TV Soundbar and Stream TV Soundbar TV Pro are available exclusively at Verizon starting today for $400 and $1,000, respectively. They’re not more expensive than some of the flagships you can find at Verizon, but as part of the carrier’s Buy More Save More offer, if you purchase three eligible accessories, including both new soundbars, you can save 30%. The deal will increase to 40% off for those who buy even more accessories.The Stream TV Soundbar features five speakers fine-tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound for state-of-the-art sound quality. On the other hand, the Stream TV Soundbar Pro embeds nine Bang & Olufsen speakers with Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound an even better home-theater experience. Furthermore, the $1000-worth soundbar features a third HDMI port for added connectivity.