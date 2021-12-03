Verizon launches two Stream TV soundbars designed by Bang & Olufsen

Verizon 5G Home Internet service arrives in two new cities

You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android

Verizon's foldable Motorola Razr can be yours at only $300 for a limited time

-$700

The Galaxy S10 is getting the One UI 4.0 (Android 12) update

WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to Undo Status Updates

Apple Music will give you free songs to get you in a holiday mood