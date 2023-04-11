Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Carriers make changes to their plans quite often to either remain competitive or profitable. Verizon is no exception, but this time around new customers won’t be affected in any way. The Big Red announced earlier this week that it will increase the price of many of its older Unlimited plans.
On its support page, the US carrier revealed that starting April 10, each phone line on certain plan phones will be charged an added $2 per month plan rate adjustment. On the bright side, the lines with tablets, smartwatches, and other devices won’t be affected by the price increase.
According to Verizon, the basic phones on the $30/month Single Basic Phone plan aren’t subject to this price increase. Those who want to avoid the price increase can move to a current Unlimited plan, which might bring them more value and flexibility.
The announcement doesn’t really come as a surprise since Verizon teased the change last month, although it didn’t say when these older Unlimited plans will get a price increase.
It’s important to mention that none of the plans impacted are no longer available to purchase at Verizon, which is why I said new customers won’t be affected by this change. That being said, here are all the Verizon plans that will be charged that $2/month extra fee:
- Go Unlimited 1.0
- Go Unlimited Loyalty
- Go Unlimited Welcome Back
- Beyond Unlimited 1.0
- The New Verizon Plan Unlimited $110
- The New Verizon Plan Unlimited Smartphone $65
- 55+ Unlimited Plan
- 55+ Loyalty Unlimited Plan
- Unlimited Business Plan
Or they can switch to a Verizon prepaid plan if they can’t afford an available Unlimited plan. Those who decide to change their plans should know that each Unlimited line is eligible for a $10/month discount for using Auto Pay and paper-free billing. On top of that, you might be eligible for additional discounts with the current Unlimited plans.
