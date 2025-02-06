Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Revealing interesting data, Verizon spills the “t” with the 2024 Consumer Connections report

Verizon Wireless service
Front of Verizon's 2024 Consumer Connections report in Verizon colors of red and white (with a bit of yellow).
In 2000, seven years before the release of the first iPhone, regional Bell telecom provider Bell Atlantic merged with GTE to form Verizon. Over the ensuing years, Verizon made some strategic acquisitions. Its purchase of Alltel from Atlantis Holdings in January 2009 made Verizon the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., a position it still holds to this day. Today, Verizon released its second annual Consumer Connection report that shares some interesting data about the carrier and its customers.

We hear all the time about social media apps. Verizon's report says that the social media apps that parents are most focused on are Tumblr, Snapchat, and Whisper. The latter posts texts and images from anonymous users. The report also indicated that data use is on the rise with average monthly usage up 6% on an annual basis. Driving the increase is the calculation that the average Verizon internet household owns 15 connected devices. The average household using Verizon's internet technologies consumes 656GB of data every month.

The report is full of interesting information. For example, did you know that the holiday that generates the most phone calls by Verizon customers is not Mother's Day but New Year's Eve? The use of mobile devices by fans attending NFL games soared 37% year-over-year in 2024. 25% of such consumer data usage was video-related. The game that generated the most mobile device usage in 2024 by those in attendance was the November 28th contest between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys won by Dallas 27-20.

Do you get goosebumps walking into a Verizon store? Apparently, many Verizon customers do as 62% of purchases made last year by the carrier's customers took place inside a Verizon retail location compared to the 23% that were made online. Here's a related and surprising stat from Verizon. 64% of device upgrades were made in person at Verizon retail stores instead of carried out online. Perhaps the carrier needs to take a hard look at its online ordering process to see how it can get more customers to upgrade online.

Activity taking place outside a Verizon retail location.
Verizon subscribers 55 and older prefer to shop at a physical Verizon retail store. | Image credit-Verizon

Most customers who choose to pick up their devices in person at a nearby Verizon store made their purchase online. One piece of data that is not surprising revealed that customers under 35 were most likely to shop at Verizon online. The companion data also holds no surprises; Verizon customers aged 55 and up would rather do their shopping at a physical Verizon store.

There is one shocker in the data. An incredible 71% of Verizon subscribers aged 55 and up placed their digital order for a new phone on a mobile device as opposed to the 29% who used a desktop computer to submit their online order.
