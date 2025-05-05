Verizon's private network is now powering Amazon's AI dreams for your business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Verizon are now partnering to offer a comprehensive solution to the challenges many enterprises face when it comes to extracting meaningful insights using generative AI tools. The partnership will take advantage of Verizon's private backbone network and Amazon Bedrock.
Also, data security is getting improved thanks to the integration of Verizon's network security features with AWS cloud security tools. Meanwhile, enterprises get to enjoy a bigger global reach to a plethora of services thanks to Verizon's network footprint and the AWS global cloud infrastructure.
To help with this further, Verizon's private backbone network, which is part of Verizon's NaaS portfolio, helps with addressing the needs for bandwidth, scalability, security, and resilience of such projects. The private backbone is especially useful where real-time or time-sensitive communication with Amazon Bedrock is required, as well as in situations where transporting data over the public internet would be risky or affect performance negatively.
In order to ensure generative AI adoption and success for enterprises, network connectivity is crucial. Verizon's Private Wireless Network (4G or 5G) can offer a secure and private wireless connection to both mobile and fixed location users and the wireless option can be used to connect users to AWS Wavelenght services.
Thanks to the Verizon private wireline backbone network, users can connect securely to Amazon's cloud environment using connections completely separated from the public internet. Services such as Verizon's Secure Cloud Internet (SCI) or Software Defined Interconnect (SDI) can provide this connectivity.
The announcement explores different ways how Verizon's network can help enterprises build secure networks for the demanding uses of AI, whether wirelessly or via wireline. Through an example, the article explores how generative AI capabilities of Amazon Bedrock, together with Verizon's NaaS allow enterprises to extract more value from their data.
The efficiency and accuracy of customer-facing applications are also improved thanks to the collab, including by automating the process of generating tailored responses from chatbots, or other interfaces that need to work with a huge amount of data.
Basically, Amazon Bedrock, complemented with Verizon's NaaS portfolio can address the most important needs for enterprise networks. Enterprises looking to take advantage of this can contact their AWS or Verizon account manager or check out Building Contextual Chatbots using Amazon Bedrock Knowledge Bases and Verizon Connectivity Designed for the Cloud.
With the new partnership, enterprises can expect high-speed, reliable connectivity to AWS cloud services thanks to Verizon's robust network infrastructure. This would improve performance and reduce latency for applications and services.
Basically, Amazon Bedrock allows companies to quickly build and scale generative AI applications. It allows developers to use the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) without the need to train and deploy these huge AI systems.
Basically, enterprises need secure and scalable connectivity solutions to support the data requirements of heavy AI applications, and Verizon's network is ready to take it on.
