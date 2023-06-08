Verizon inches closer to T-Mobile's prepaid greatness with hot new multiline discounts





While you still need to cough up $50 a month (with Auto Pay) for an Unlimited line of Verizon Prepaid service, important new savings are added into the equation starting with your second line. Instead of costing a grand total of $100, two Unlimited lines will set you back just 80 bucks a month, with each extra line adding $30 (and not $50) to your bill.





Similarly, Verizon 's Unlimited Plus prepaid plan starts at $60 a month (after a $10 Auto Pay discount), with every additional line costing you $40 and thus saving you $20 compared to how much you would previously spend for the same type of service.





Big Red's new multiline discounts can obviously add up to some pretty big numbers, like $60 for four lines or $80 for five lines, bringing the nation-leading operator (in terms of subscriber counts) extremely close to T-Mobile as far as prepaid affordability and overall value are concerned.





Multiline discounts have been a thing at the competition for a while, and T-Mobile's Unlimited Plus prepaid option is still cheaper than Verizon's comparable plan, at $90 a month for two lines, $120 for three, $150 for four, and $180 for five.





Although the perks and benefits are fairly similar between the two carriers, Verizon's Unlimited Plus plan does include more "premium" mobile hotspot data (25GB vs just 10) while similarly reducing your speeds once you hit an overall 50 gig cap.





The non-Plus Verizon Unlimited prepaid option, meanwhile, comes with 5 gigs of non-premium mobile hotspot a month and no 5G Ultra Wideband network access, which makes it not very appropriate for speed junkies across the nation. But hey, at least it's now just as affordable as T-Mobile's own "standard" Unlimited plan no matter how many lines you need.