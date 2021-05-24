Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass

Verizon has announced some new freebies for subscribers to its unlimited plans starting tomorrow, May 25th. New and existing customers on any Verizon unlimited plan will receive six free months of Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass while those members of the "Play More" or "Get More" plans will get 12 free months of both services.







Apple Arcade offers over 180 games with no ads and no in-app purchases required and games can be played offline and without any data tracking. Apple Arcade includes original games such as "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "The Oregon Trail,"and "Fantasian."





Google Play Pass gives users access to more than 800 apps and games from the Google Play Store free of in-app purchases and ads. Games available include "Football Manager 2021 Mobile," "Stardew Valley," and “Sonic the Hedgehog Classic."





The nation's largest carrier says, "Verizon already offers the best value in entertainment, and it is getting even more robust with this promotion. Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited gives consumers more of what they love with access to the most popular streaming video services, Apple Music, and now, the best mobile gaming titles with Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass. It is the ultimate entertainment hub!"





Verizon also notes that "If you’re gaming on the go, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband levels up your entertainment experience with super-fast game downloads, so you have your favorite games with you wherever you are. Love massive multiplayer online games? 5G Ultra Wideband’s lower lag times ensure your character does what they are supposed to do the moment you click the button. The only thing that matters is the speed of your fingers."





Remember though that whether your free subscription to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass runs for six or 12 months, if you do not want to pay the monthly free to continue either one (both are $4.99 per month), make sure that you cancel before the free subscription period ends.





Verizon is also offering mobile gaming accessories that are available now for both iOS and Android devices. These include the Rotor Riot Wired Game Controller and, the Razer Kishi Gaming Controller.



