Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass
Verizon has announced some new freebies for subscribers to its unlimited plans starting tomorrow, May 25th. New and existing customers on any Verizon unlimited plan will receive six free months of Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass while those members of the "Play More" or "Get More" plans will get 12 free months of both services.
Google Play Pass gives users access to more than 800 apps and games from the Google Play Store free of in-app purchases and ads. Games available include "Football Manager 2021 Mobile," "Stardew Valley," and “Sonic the Hedgehog Classic."
Verizon also notes that "If you’re gaming on the go, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband levels up your entertainment experience with super-fast game downloads, so you have your favorite games with you wherever you are. Love massive multiplayer online games? 5G Ultra Wideband’s lower lag times ensure your character does what they are supposed to do the moment you click the button. The only thing that matters is the speed of your fingers."
Remember though that whether your free subscription to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass runs for six or 12 months, if you do not want to pay the monthly free to continue either one (both are $4.99 per month), make sure that you cancel before the free subscription period ends.