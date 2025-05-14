Verizon just pledged $5 billion to change how small businesses grow

Verizon

Verizon

– Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon , May 13, 2025





Verizon



And yes, that includes another round of Small Business Digital Ready grants. In partnership with LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation), small businesses that are Digital Ready members and complete at least two resources can apply for a $10,000 grant. The deadline is June 30, 2025, at 11:59 pm PT.



Since 2021, Verizon has given out $13.5 million in grants and supported nearly 500,000 small businesses through its Digital Ready program – already getting closer to its goal of reaching one million small businesses by 2030.



Recommended Stories At the end of the day, Verizon 's efforts go well beyond just money. The company is focused on giving small businesses the tools, training and tech they need to grow, adapt and stay competitive in today's digital world. At the end of the day,'s efforts go well beyond just money. The company is focused on giving small businesses the tools, training and tech they need to grow, adapt and stay competitive in today's digital world.

On top of that,is continuing to support its Small Business Digital Ready program – a free online platform that gives small businesses access to over 50 on-demand expert-led courses, personalized coaching, networking opportunities and funding options.