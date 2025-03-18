Verizon’s latest product is an industry-first that no other US carrier offers
In a time when every single big company is launching products driven by artificial intelligence, it was just a matter of time before US carriers jump in the AI bandwagon. Verizon has just announced the launch of its “industry-first GenAI Assistant for small businesses.”
Verizon’s Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is meant to help business customers to supercharge their operations. It offers a text messaging solution specifically designed to help small businesses automate customer interactions and enhance engagement.
For the unaware, whenever a customer texts a small business to ask about one of their products, Business Assistant is able to respond using GenAI. If it doesn’t have the answer, it will connect to a live employee for assistance.
As mentioned earlier, the AI assistant has been designed to learn from interactions, thus building a knowledge base that improves over time. As with all AIs, this one will ultimately reduce the need for human intervention.
For small businesses, Verizon’s Business Assistant will save time by automating responses to common questions, freeing up time for other tasks, serve more customers efficiently with the ability to automatically respond to inquiries via text message 24/7, as well as gain insights into customer needs and preferences through interaction data.
Just like every other AI assistant, Verizon’s provides instant text responses to commonly asked questions, but also learns and improves over time, allowing businesses to offer faster and more efficient customer service.
Small business owners are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities, and want to use technology to improve operations and better connect with their customers. Yet access to that technology and AI tools that work for small businesses can be a challenge, which is where we want to help champion them. Verizon Business Assistant is one example of a solution we’re rolling out to support small business owners.
– Iris Meijer, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Verizon Business, March 2025.
Verizon’s new AI solution is easy to set up and integrates with the carrier’s mobile devices. More importantly, it doesn’t require new hardware or software. It can also be customized, as businesses can choose how it is trained and what answers are desired for any potential question.
Things that are NOT allowed: