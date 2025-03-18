Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Verizon’s latest product is an industry-first that no other US carrier offers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo
In a time when every single big company is launching products driven by artificial intelligence, it was just a matter of time before US carriers jump in the AI bandwagon. Verizon has just announced the launch of its “industry-first GenAI Assistant for small businesses.”

Verizon’s Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is meant to help business customers to supercharge their operations. It offers a text messaging solution specifically designed to help small businesses automate customer interactions and enhance engagement.

Just like every other AI assistant, Verizon’s provides instant text responses to commonly asked questions, but also learns and improves over time, allowing businesses to offer faster and more efficient customer service.

For the unaware, whenever a customer texts a small business to ask about one of their products, Business Assistant is able to respond using GenAI. If it doesn’t have the answer, it will connect to a live employee for assistance.

Video Thumbnail


As mentioned earlier, the AI assistant has been designed to learn from interactions, thus building a knowledge base that improves over time. As with all AIs, this one will ultimately reduce the need for human intervention.

Small business owners are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities, and want to use technology to improve operations and better connect with their customers. Yet access to that technology and AI tools that work for small businesses can be a challenge, which is where we want to help champion them. Verizon Business Assistant is one example of a solution we’re rolling out to support small business owners.

– Iris Meijer, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Verizon Business, March 2025.

For small businesses, Verizon’s Business Assistant will save time by automating responses to common questions, freeing up time for other tasks, serve more customers efficiently with the ability to automatically respond to inquiries via text message 24/7, as well as gain insights into customer needs and preferences through interaction data.

Verizon’s new AI solution is easy to set up and integrates with the carrier’s mobile devices. More importantly, it doesn’t require new hardware or software. It can also be customized, as businesses can choose how it is trained and what answers are desired for any potential question.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
Verizon boss encourages his teen sons to call instead of text and that's the reason he's doing it
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
I'm not ready to cut the cord for a portless iPhone 17 Air yet
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
How to check if your personal data has been leaked – for free
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Huawei expected to debut another new form factor to the smartphone market later this year
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Switching to AT&T online should be easy - but for some, it's anything but
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
Unmissable deals are coming—Amazon reveals the dates of its 2025 Big Spring Sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless