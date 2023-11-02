Turn that old, damaged iPhone into a free 128GB iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon (conditions apply)

Verizon is kicking off its holiday deals today with a couple of great deals involving the new iPhone 15 Pro . is kicking off its holiday deals today with a couple of great deals involving the new iPhone 15 series. Let's start with this one. New and existing Verizon customers who add a new line on the Ultimate Unlimited plan can trade in an old iPhone in any condition and get $1,000 off of the new iPhone 15 Pro . That means you can walk away with a free 128GB





If you decide to add a new line on the Unlimited Plus plan, you can get $830 off of the iPhone 15 Pro with the trade-in of an older iPhone. Add a new line on the Unlimited Welcome plan and you'll take $415 off of the iPhone 15 Pro , again, with the trade-in of an older iPhone. The iPhone you trade in can be any condition so you can finally get rid of that iPhone 6s that has been collecting dust in your drawer. And you won't even have to hide that cracked screen. The trade-in value will be received by consumers as invoice credits over 36 months.





Verizon customer, you can get as much as $830 off any of the four iPhone 15 series models with a select trade-in on a select Unlimited plan. I traded in my iPhone 11 Pro Max and received $830 off the price of my new iPhone. Your trade might fetch the same or less depending on the model and condition. The trade-in value appears as invoice credits on your bill over 36 months. The next deal I am very familiar with because I just took advantage of it to buy my 256GB iPhone 15 Pro Max . If you are an existingcustomer, you can get as much as $830 off any of the fourseries models with a select trade-in on a select Unlimited plan. I traded in my iPhone 11 Pro Max and received $830 off the price of my new iPhone. Your trade might fetch the same or less depending on the model and condition. The trade-in value appears as invoice credits on your bill over 36 months.





Once you get your new iPhone 15 series phone from Verizon , the nation's largest carrier will give you Apple TV 4K and six months of Apple One on them.





Also starting today, Verizon has the following deals on accessories:





Get up to $50 off select Anker Soundcore audio

Get 30% off Nimble charging

Get up to $100 off select JBL audio

Get 20% off select mophie charging

Save 20% on watch bands and screen protectors