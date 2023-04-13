Verizon offers up to $300 to new Home Internet customers

Customers can choose the Home Internet plan that’s right for them, as well as the offer they want the most; shopping at Home Depot can allow customers to customize their space and feel more at home once their internet is set up, and our Xbox offer lets customers kick back, relax and game on their new, powerful home internet connection









Reliable and fast to power your whole home with lots of devices connected.

No annual contracts, extra fees, data overages or equipment charges.

Starting at $25/mo, that’s 50% off when you combine it with select 5G Mobile plans with Auto Pay.

Service price guaranteed for up to 3 years.

Get up to $500 to cover any early termination fees when switching.

Simple plug and play self setup, with 30 days support included.

If you’re not sure whether or not Verizon 5G Home is available in your region, make sure to check if your address qualifies on the Verizon’s 5G Home fast and simple wireless home internet is powered by the Big Red’s 5G Ultra Wideband. It promises to offer the following benefits:If you’re not sure whether or not Verizon 5G Home is available in your region, make sure to check if your address qualifies on the carrier’s website