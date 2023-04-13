Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Verizon offers up to $300 to new Home Internet customers

Verizon Deals
@cosminvasile
1
Verizon offers up to $300 to new Home Internet customers
Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft and Home Depot to offer new Home Internet customers an enticing offer. Starting today, new customers who switch to Verizon’s Home Internet service can choose between two options: up to $200 (or $300 if you’re a 2Gig customer) in Home Depot gift cards or an Xbox Series S, along with Xbox accessories.

The offer is available only for new Verizon Home Internet customers across Fios, 5G Home and LTE Home, which start at the low price of $25 per month with Auto Pay (all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps).

Customers can choose the Home Internet plan that’s right for them, as well as the offer they want the most; shopping at Home Depot can allow customers to customize their space and feel more at home once their internet is set up, and our Xbox offer lets customers kick back, relax and game on their new, powerful home internet connection,” said Matt Coakley, vice president of Marketing Strategy and Segment Planning at Verizon.

The current promo marks the start of the so-called “moving season” and is meant to make customers’ lives easier when it comes to adding internet to their new homes.

Verizon’s 5G Home fast and simple wireless home internet is powered by the Big Red’s 5G Ultra Wideband. It promises to offer the following benefits:

  • Reliable and fast to power your whole home with lots of devices connected.
  • No annual contracts, extra fees, data overages or equipment charges.
  • Starting at $25/mo, that’s 50% off when you combine it with select 5G Mobile plans with Auto Pay.
  • Service price guaranteed for up to 3 years.
  • Get up to $500 to cover any early termination fees when switching.
  • Simple plug and play self setup, with 30 days support included.

If you’re not sure whether or not Verizon 5G Home is available in your region, make sure to check if your address qualifies on the carrier’s website.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
iPhone 15 Ultra: First iPhone that "never" runs out of battery is killing the Mute switch
iPhone 15 Ultra: First iPhone that "never" runs out of battery is killing the Mute switch
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Have Apple and Samsung grown too complacent? Darkhorse rival steals smartphone design crown in 2023
Have Apple and Samsung grown too complacent? Darkhorse rival steals smartphone design crown in 2023
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung finally has a fix for One UI 5.1 battery drain issue
Samsung finally has a fix for One UI 5.1 battery drain issue
Verizon offers up to $300 to new Home Internet customers
Verizon offers up to $300 to new Home Internet customers
WhatsApp rolls out new security features
WhatsApp rolls out new security features
Latest data shows more Android devices running Android 9 than Android 13
Latest data shows more Android devices running Android 9 than Android 13
Xiaomi reveals when it will introduce the Mi Band 8
Xiaomi reveals when it will introduce the Mi Band 8
Google says Chrome is now 30% faster on high-end Android devices due to recent improvements
Google says Chrome is now 30% faster on high-end Android devices due to recent improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless