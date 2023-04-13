Verizon offers up to $300 to new Home Internet customers
1
Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft and Home Depot to offer new Home Internet customers an enticing offer. Starting today, new customers who switch to Verizon’s Home Internet service can choose between two options: up to $200 (or $300 if you’re a 2Gig customer) in Home Depot gift cards or an Xbox Series S, along with Xbox accessories.
“Customers can choose the Home Internet plan that’s right for them, as well as the offer they want the most; shopping at Home Depot can allow customers to customize their space and feel more at home once their internet is set up, and our Xbox offer lets customers kick back, relax and game on their new, powerful home internet connection,” said Matt Coakley, vice president of Marketing Strategy and Segment Planning at Verizon.
The offer is available only for new Verizon Home Internet customers across Fios, 5G Home and LTE Home, which start at the low price of $25 per month with Auto Pay (all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps).
“Customers can choose the Home Internet plan that’s right for them, as well as the offer they want the most; shopping at Home Depot can allow customers to customize their space and feel more at home once their internet is set up, and our Xbox offer lets customers kick back, relax and game on their new, powerful home internet connection,” said Matt Coakley, vice president of Marketing Strategy and Segment Planning at Verizon.
The current promo marks the start of the so-called “moving season” and is meant to make customers’ lives easier when it comes to adding internet to their new homes.
Verizon’s 5G Home fast and simple wireless home internet is powered by the Big Red’s 5G Ultra Wideband. It promises to offer the following benefits:
If you’re not sure whether or not Verizon 5G Home is available in your region, make sure to check if your address qualifies on the carrier’s website.
- Reliable and fast to power your whole home with lots of devices connected.
- No annual contracts, extra fees, data overages or equipment charges.
- Starting at $25/mo, that’s 50% off when you combine it with select 5G Mobile plans with Auto Pay.
- Service price guaranteed for up to 3 years.
- Get up to $500 to cover any early termination fees when switching.
- Simple plug and play self setup, with 30 days support included.
If you’re not sure whether or not Verizon 5G Home is available in your region, make sure to check if your address qualifies on the carrier’s website.
Things that are NOT allowed: