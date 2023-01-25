Verizon’s new Home Internet deal includes a major freebie
Verizon has just announced a new promotion aimed at customers in need of internet services. Starting January 26, customers who switch to Verizon Home Internet will receive up to 12 months of Walmart+ for free, an estimated value of $155 per year.
This is the first time that Verizon is teaming up with Walmart for an exclusive offer meant to provide Home Internet customers with additional perks like free delivery from specific stores, member savings on fuel, as well as access to Paramount+.
After the freebie expires, Verizon Home Internet customers who want to continue to get the benefits of the Walmart+ service will have to pay a monthly subscription of $12.95. Keep in mind that the offer is only available until April 12, 2023.
Just a reminder that Verizon’s Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet are all available to customers starting at the price of $25 per month with AutoPay and an existing premium 5G mobile plan (no extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps).
The deal is only available for new Home Internet customers and offers many benefits, such the ones below:
- Free delivery from Walmart
- Free shipping at Walmart with no minimum order
- Fuel discounts – save up to 10 cents per gallon on gas at 14,000+ locations nationwide including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart & Murphy stations
- Paramount+ Essential
- Walmart Rewards for members – earn rewards on eligible items online & in-store to use on future Walmart purchases
- Exclusive early access – members enjoy special prices, product releases, online Black Friday deals & more
- Mobile ‘Scan & Go’ in-store – use your phone to scan items as you shop in-store & check out contact-free
- Access to other limited time offers.
Also, customers who choose a 5G Home or LTE Home plan must be internet-only customers new to Verizon. New internet customers who choose a For or 5G Home Plus plan may be new or existing Verizon mobile customers. Depending on the plan they select, customers will receive a 3, 6, or 12 month Walmart+ subscription for free.
