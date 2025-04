Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

The setup is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing. It includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media. These technologies show smart video prioritization for live production by leveraging AI to manage the camera feeds and highlight crucial moments.





Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Verizon

-Daniel Lawson, SVP, Global Solutions, Verizon Business



Verizon

Verizon