Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon Business has now announced a new way it is helping businesses, this time, broadcasters, solve their challenges with connectivity. Verizon is now showcasing a "first-of-its-kind" mobile Private 5G Network.
A broadcaster's job isn't easy - especially from a technical perspective. Think about it: they have to juggle dozens of camera feeds during live events, deal with location-specific connectivity issues, and still manage to capture every key moment without missing a beat.
This will help directors focus on the compelling content and achieve a more dynamic and engaging production, even if it's live. The framework can be deployed by C-band spectrum, CBRS, and mmWave. Verizon is partnering with FanDuel TV, Haivision, and Ericsson on this project.
Lawson also highlights this new technology would be a more efficient, cost-effective broadcast workflow.
Verizon Business's booth at the NAB show is Booth #W2530. There will be more sessions shown there and discussions coming later today. The sessions will delve into the latest trends in live media, AI, and automation.
Verizon has been working across different businesses to deliver advanced technology. Recently, we also reported on how the carrier is working to help first responders deal with disasters by consistently testing and improving its network solutions.
Well, it seems Verizon has a solution for these struggles. At the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Verizon Business is showing a plethora of innovative solutions. Those include a first-of-its-kind portable Private 5G Network framework, which should help address many of the aforementioned issues that broadcasters are facing.
The setup is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing. It includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Holoscan for Media. These technologies show smart video prioritization for live production by leveraging AI to manage the camera feeds and highlight crucial moments.
Live content production and experiential events are evolving rapidly, demanding innovative approaches to content creation, distribution, and fan engagement.
-Daniel Lawson, SVP, Global Solutions, Verizon Business
