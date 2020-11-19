Verizon offers companies to swap all their phones with iPhone 12 5G models





To make full use of the 5G capabilities of the new iPhones, Verizon is introducing a new feature called Indoor 5G Ultra Wideband that is meant for factories and other buildings where large data transfers are common and employees can save time by having information exchanged between them at higher rates. Of course, Verizon didn't forget to mention how 5G can also open whole new business possibilities. AR was also mentioned, as it often goes hand-in-hand with 5G and iPhones.









5G Fleet Swap can potentially bring thousands of new customers to Verizon and boost iPhone 12 sales in the process. It seems like Apple and Verizon are planning to get the most of their investment in 5G and such a sweet deal is a great way to go about it. The companies that decide to make use of 5G Fleet Swap better not forget to buy a bunch of chargers to go along their new iPhone 12s.



