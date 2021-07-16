Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Verizon Wireless service 5G

Verizon and Ericsson sign $8.3 billion deal to improve carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband performance

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Verizon and Ericsson sign $8.3 billion deal to improve carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband performance
Networking equipment supplier Ericsson and wireless provider Verizon have signed an $8.3 billion multi-year agreement that is expected to speed up the availability of Verizon's next-gen 5G network in the U.S. Under the terms of the deal, Verizon will use Ericsson's 5G MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) solutions for the C-band, low-band, and mmWave band to expand and improve coverage of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage.

Among the solutions that Ericsson will deliver are Massive MIMO, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, and Ericsson Cloud RAN. While MIMO uses two or four antennas connecting from the base station to the user's handset, Massive MIMO requires that a large number of antennas be placed at the base station. Spectrum Sharing, already used by Verizon for its low band nationwide 5G service, allows 4G and 5G to coexist using the same spectrum.

Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon, said, "With this new agreement, we will be able to continue driving innovation and widespread adoption of 5G. We are pleased to continue this work through our long-standing relationship with Ericsson."

Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, commented that ""This is a significant strategic partnership for both companies and what we're most excited about is bringing the benefits of 5G to U.S. consumers, enterprises, and the public sector. We're looking forward to working with Verizon to leverage solutions like Cloud RAN and our Street Macro, adding depth and versatility to 5G network rollouts across the U.S."

Verizon's Ultra Wideband service uses high-band spectrum to deliver extremely fast 5G download data speed. The signals do not travel far and are easily blocked by structures. The service is available in only a limited number of U.S. cities.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Verizon may not be the fastest US carrier but its 'network quality' remains unrivaled
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon may not be the fastest US carrier but its 'network quality' remains unrivaled
US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods
by Joshua Swingle,  0
US Customs are seizing record numbers of fake AirPods
Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
by Martin Filipov,  2
Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's fourth-gen iPad Air is on sale at up to a record $110 discount
-$110
Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  2
Latest Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL leak hints at display resolutions, selfie flash, and more
Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Even Verizon's humble Samsung Galaxy A12 is getting Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless