Verizon and Ericsson sign $8.3 billion deal to improve carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband performance
Networking equipment supplier Ericsson and wireless provider Verizon have signed an $8.3 billion multi-year agreement that is expected to speed up the availability of Verizon's next-gen 5G network in the U.S. Under the terms of the deal, Verizon will use Ericsson's 5G MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) solutions for the C-band, low-band, and mmWave band to expand and improve coverage of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage.
Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon, said, "With this new agreement, we will be able to continue driving innovation and widespread adoption of 5G. We are pleased to continue this work through our long-standing relationship with Ericsson."
Verizon's Ultra Wideband service uses high-band spectrum to deliver extremely fast 5G download data speed. The signals do not travel far and are easily blocked by structures. The service is available in only a limited number of U.S. cities.