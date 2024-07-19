Verizon has a great deal that saves subscribers big bucks while delivering great streaming content
How would you like to save $275? Verizon has a new deal for those who love to stream television shows and movies on their phones and tablets. Subscribers who combine an annual Peacock Premium subscription with an annual Netflix Premium Plan subscription will have a plethora of exciting content to stream while saving a big chunk of cash in the process.
Here's how it works. Subscribe to the Peacock Premium annual plan for $79.99, and get a year of Netflix Premium for free. This deal will save you $275! Peacock content includes a fresh look at the Fresh Prince saga with Bel-Air, Love Island USA and The Traitors. You also get next-day NBC and Bravo content, live sports including the 2024 Paris Olympics and Sunday Night Football, and Universal Filed Entertainment movies including The Fall Guy, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, and Twisters after they leave the theaters. Peacock is also where you'll find my favorite television series of all time, all eight seasons of House M.D.
Netflix streams films like Emily in Paris, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Bridgerton, and Squid Game. You'll also find classic television series on Netflix such as Grey's Anatomy, Reba, and more. The Peacock Premium and Netflix Premium Plan bundle is available from +play, Verizon's hub for content subscriptions. You can check out the website by tapping on this link.
Verizon subscribers can save $275 and get one year of the Netflix Premium plan for free. | Image credit-Verizon
The Peacock Premium and Netflix Premium Plan bundle is available for Verizon customers with postpaid mobile, Verizon Home Internet, and/or Fios TV service. If you've already subscribed to Peacock or Netflix through +play, follow the following directions:
- If you already have Peacock through +play, to get the bundle and the free Netflix Premium plan, you must cancel your original subscription and wait until the end of of the billing cycle (if the offer is still available).
- If you already have Netflix through +play, to get the bundle and the free Netflix Premium plan, you must cancel your original subscription and wait until the end of of the billing cycle (if the offer is still available).
Last month Verizon unveiled its new logo and revived the iconic "Can you hear me now?" ad campaign. We've seen these ads already appear on streaming services and network television.
