Dispute over a 129-foot-high cell tower, disguised as a pine, lands Verizon in court

The company said the site chosen is a 14-acre parcel, and the tower would stand several hundred feet from the nearest residence. County planning officials recommended approval of the project, but the plan drew opposition from some residents who expressed concerns about the tower obstructing scenic views and fears over possible health risks linked to radio frequency emissions.In its lawsuit,disputed those objections, stating that the tower would not be visible from the homes of those who complained and that its emissions would remain well within limits established by federal law. The law is clear. If the tower meets the limits, it stands. Towns can't say no because of fear of the airwaves. That is all.Nevada County Counsel Kit Elliott confirmed that supervisors heard testimony from residents worried about radio frequencies during public hearings. However, she maintained that those concerns did not form the basis of the board's decision. She cited language from the resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors, which acknowledged that evidence regarding potential health effects was presented but added that the decision was not based on that information.Instead, the board focused on other factors when it rejected's application last year. The resolution pointed to concerns that the tower's appearance would negatively affect the area's rural character and referenced residents' fears about potential impacts on property values. The dispute will now move to court, with a scheduling conference set for November.