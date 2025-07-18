Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Dispute over a 129-foot-high cell tower, disguised as a pine, lands Verizon in court

Some complain about aesthetics and potential radio wave emissions.

Verizon
Soon, a 129-foot-high pine tree might pop up near Grass Valley – and it's not the kind of tree that grows naturally (it takes between 25 and 100 years for a pine tree to grow that high, the internet just told me). Instead, this very special tree might connect people with other people, but this high-tech pine might be erected only after a legal battle has taken place.

Verizon's Sacramento Valley subsidiary has taken legal action against Nevada County, filing a federal lawsuit that accuses local officials of improperly blocking a proposed cell tower in Grass Valley.

Would you mind a 129-foot-high cell tower near you?

According to court documents, Sacramento Valley Limited Partnership (that's a Verizon-owned entity which operates as Verizon Wireless), filed the complaint on July 10 in Sacramento and has requested an expedited review of the case.

The dispute centers on Verizon's plan to install a 129-foot tower designed to look like a pine tree. The tower would be located on a hillside property along Dog Bar Road and camouflaged with artificial leaves and branches. Verizon argues that the tower is necessary to address a significant coverage gap in the region, noting that better service is crucial for customers, particularly in emergencies.



The company said the site chosen is a 14-acre parcel, and the tower would stand several hundred feet from the nearest residence. County planning officials recommended approval of the project, but the plan drew opposition from some residents who expressed concerns about the tower obstructing scenic views and fears over possible health risks linked to radio frequency emissions.

In its lawsuit, Verizon disputed those objections, stating that the tower would not be visible from the homes of those who complained and that its emissions would remain well within limits established by federal law. The law is clear. If the tower meets the limits, it stands. Towns can't say no because of fear of the airwaves. That is all.

Nevada County Counsel Kit Elliott confirmed that supervisors heard testimony from residents worried about radio frequencies during public hearings. However, she maintained that those concerns did not form the basis of the board's decision. She cited language from the resolution adopted by the Board of Supervisors, which acknowledged that evidence regarding potential health effects was presented but added that the decision was not based on that information.

Instead, the board focused on other factors when it rejected Verizon's application last year. The resolution pointed to concerns that the tower's appearance would negatively affect the area's rural character and referenced residents' fears about potential impacts on property values. The dispute will now move to court, with a scheduling conference set for November.

