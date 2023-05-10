Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Verizon announces 5G network upgrades in 20 US cities
Verizon’s 5G network has already expanded far and wide across the United States, but the term 5G is a bit misleading considering many carriers are using different types of technology to serve their customers. Verizon is no exception, so if you’re wondering why data speeds are slower than you had expected, it’s because the Big Red uses a different 5G technology.

Over the last couple of days, Verizon announced 5G network upgrades in 20 US cities. If you see your city listed below, you’ll be getting better 5G speeds and coverage in certain areas.

  • Columbus, NE
  • Cozad, NE
  • Des Moines, IA
  • Durham, NC
  • Flint, MI
  • Grand Island, NE
  • Hastings, NE
  • Indianapolis, IN
  • Lansing, MI
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Nickerson, NE
  • North Platte, NE
  • Palm Bay, FL
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Raleigh, NC
  • Rockford, IL
  • Spalding, NE
  • Syracuse, NY
  • Tilden, NE

Just to give an example of what these 5G upgrades are bringing in a city like Des Moines, here is what Verizon says: “Currently, 70% of cell sites that serve the Des Moines area have 5G Ultra Wideband service. That coverage has been expanded recently with the addition of a new macro cell site in North Ankeny which serves the northern part of one of the fastest growing suburbs in the US around NW 118th Ave and NW 16th ST.”

Besides adding more 5G service with the help of C-band spectrum, Verizon also deployed 5G service using mmWave, its best 5G service, which allows for the fastest speeds and massive capacity. The latter is now available in Downtown and northern Des Moines, parts of Des Moines west, the suburbs of West Des Moines, Urbandale and Clive.

Finally, Verizon states that it has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Des Moines area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Keep in mind that these 5G upgrades are different depending on the city, so you might want to check out Verizon’s newsroom for more details on what improvements have been made to the 5G network in your location.

