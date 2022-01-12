Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

Verizon and AT&T confirm they aren't blocking Apple's Private Relay VPN-like feature

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Verizon and AT&T confirm they aren't blocking Apple's Private Relay VPN-like feature
Both Verizon and AT&T confirmed to The Verge that they are not blocking Apple's iCloud Private Relay feature, which works almost like a VPN service. Verizon spokesperson George L. Koroneos stated that Apple's Private Relay feature works on cellular and Fios internet connections. Seth Bloom, an AT&T spokesperson, also stated that AT&T's policy is against blocking Apple's Private Relay feature.

The Verizon and AT&T statements came in response to public allegations that T-Mobile was blocking Apple's Private Relay feature. As we reported, numerous T-Mobile customers have complained that they couldn't use Apple's Private Relay feature because T-Mobile was blocking the service.

According to T-Mobile, only customers using a plan with activated content filtering (e.g. parent controls) aren’t able to use iCloud Private Relay. The reason for that is that Apple's Private Relay won't allow these content filtering services to work as intended.

Apple's iCloud Private Relay is a VPN-like service that, when enabled, hides your private information from third parties. These third parties also include Apple and your carrier. iCloud Private Relay also makes sure that no one can identify you without permission or track the sites you visit. Apple's Private Relay is currently in beta in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. In order to use it, you must have an active iCloud Plus subscription plan.

Read Also:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung clears the air about Exynos 2200 performance and production rumors
by Anam Hamid,  2
Samsung clears the air about Exynos 2200 performance and production rumors
NVIDIA brings Android 11-based Experience Upgrade 9.0 to all SHIELD TV models
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
NVIDIA brings Android 11-based Experience Upgrade 9.0 to all SHIELD TV models
Courts back firing of two LA cops who ignored robbery to discuss Pokemon GO
by Alan Friedman,  2
Courts back firing of two LA cops who ignored robbery to discuss Pokemon GO
Amazon goes after Best Buy with its own cool Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon goes after Best Buy with its own cool Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal
-$100
Apple Glasses could also correct your vision, new patent shows
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Apple Glasses could also correct your vision, new patent shows
Here's pretty much everything you need to know about the upcoming Garmin Fenix 7 lineup
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Here's pretty much everything you need to know about the upcoming Garmin Fenix 7 lineup
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless