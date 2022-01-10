European carriers seek to block one key iPhone privacy feature

“Private Relay cuts off networks and servers from accessing vital network data and metadata”

“significant consequences in terms of undermining European digital sovereignty”.

The Telegraph says that telecom operators in the UK also support the open letter, with O2 filing official complaints to regulators in the country. Private Relay is highly dependent on local laws and regulations, and Apple has already restricted the availability of the feature.Private Relay won’t be offered in China, Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and the Philippines. It remains unclear whether any European countries will be added to this list.