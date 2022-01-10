European carriers seek to block one key iPhone privacy feature

European carriers seek to block one key iPhone privacy feature0
Even though the feature is still in beta, some major European telecom operators have signed an open letter to protest its future rollout, 9to5Mac reports (via The Telegraph). Carriers including Vodafone, Telefonica, and T-Mobile have voiced concerns that “Private Relay cuts off networks and servers from accessing vital network data and metadata” thus having “significant consequences in terms of undermining European digital sovereignty”.
What is Private Relay and how does it work?
When you browse the internet some information can be seen and recorded by your network provider - this includes DNS records, IP addresses, and more. Normally this information is used to build a profile of your browsing activity to be potentially used at a later date (usually for advertising purposes).
The Private Relay feature is designed to hide all this information from third parties when you browse the net on your Apple device (you must use Safari browser for the feature to work, though). According to Apple, no single party - not even Apple itself - can see both your IP address and the sites that you’re visiting.
By using such a method Apple is able to effectively protect users’ privacy from third parties while still managing to offer a fast browsing experience.
How to turn on Private Relay?
At the moment, you need to be enrolled in the Apple Beta Program to be able to use this feature. Follow the instructions on the site in order to participate. If you’re already a beta member, you can turn on Privacy Relay by following the next steps.
How to turn on Private relay on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
- Go to Settings
- Tap on [your username]
- Select iCloud
- Then tap Private Relay.
Private Relay is off by default in all beta releases so far but Apple has officially announced that when the feature reaches the final rollout phase it will be switched on by default. You can always turn off the Private Relay feature for specific networks by following the next steps: on you iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > Wi-Fi, then tap the More Info button next to the Wi-Fi network, then tap on "Turn off Private Relay."
The Telegraph says that telecom operators in the UK also support the open letter, with O2 filing official complaints to regulators in the country. Private Relay is highly dependent on local laws and regulations, and Apple has already restricted the availability of the feature.
Private Relay won’t be offered in China, Belarus, Colombia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and the Philippines. It remains unclear whether any European countries will be added to this list.
You may also find interesting: