The ultimate sports streaming service is coming to the US this fall, price revealed
Officially unveiled earlier this year, one of the biggest sports streaming services finally has a price tag and a launch timeframe. Venu Sports was born of an unexpected partnership between Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.
The three giants confirmed back in February they will launch the ultimate sports streaming service sometime this year but didn’t offer too many details at the time. Today, they’ve returned with more information about Venu Sports, a new service that’s expected to arrive in the United States this fall.
According to Venu, customers who sign up for its sports streaming service will get the same price for 12-months, with the ability to cancel at any time. Venu Sports didn’t say what the price of its service will be after the offer expires.
At launch Venu Sports will include access to the following linear sports networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, and ESPN+.
Besides that, Venu promises customers extensive live games and events coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, international soccer, Grand Slam tennis, championship golf, F1, and more.
Also, the sports streaming service will offer the world’s biggest cycling events, every game of the Premiere Lacrosse League, coverage of Major League Rugby, all three of horse racing’s Triple Crown events, and more.
It’s important to note that Venu Sports will be made available via a new app, but subscribers will also have the ability to bundle the product, including with Disney+, Hulu or Max.
In a press release published at the beginning of August, Venu Sports revealed that the service will be available at launch for $42.99. If you think this is too high a price to pay to watch your favorite sports, you’ll be shocked to learn that this is an introductory offer.
Venu Sports will offer access to thousands of live sports events from all the major professional sports leagues and top college conferences. In addition, subscribers will have access to 14 live sports channels and an “expansive library of on-demand content from the collective companies’ portfolios of sports networks and ESPN+.”
