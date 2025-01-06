Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Utah sues TikTok alleging its live streams could be used to exploit underage users

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The TikTok app in the App Store.
TikTok has been in trouble for quite some time now, with its potential ban in the US ever looming... now, the social media giant has found itself facing a lawsuit filed by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. The lawsuit alleges that TikTok was aware that TikTok Lives were exposing minors to concerning messages from adults, and that the company profited off of some of the exchanges through TikTok Live's virtual gifting system.

According to the lawsuit, TikTok conducted a review called "Project Meramec" into TikTok Live. Allegedly, the company found that hundreds of thousands of children were getting around TikTok's age restrictions... and were also housing live streams, interacting with adults.

TikTok gets a portion of the sale of digital gifts during live streams, and as such, it's technically making money from such situations. And since TikTok's algorithm favors live streams where gifts are being exchanged, the lawsuit says, some of these streams exploiting under-age users may have been viewed more widely than they would have been otherwise.

Also, according to the lawsuit, the company found that criminals were selling drugs or running fraud operations during livestreams as well.

Meanwhile, TikTok, in answer to the lawsuit, says that the lawsuit is ignoring the proactive measures TikTok has implemented to support community safety and well-being. TikTok accuses the lawsuit of cherry-picking outdated documents and presenting info out of context.

TikTok says that it offers robust safety protections and screen time limits for teen accounts enabled by default, Family Pairing tools for parents to supervise their teens, strict live streaming requirements, and aggressive enforcement of its Community Guidelines on an ongoing basis.

The Utah lawsuit isn't the first time the company has come under scrutinizing eyes over child and teen safety. The FTC investigated TikTok, and the ban of the app was partially pushed over concerns about how the social media app can be used to influence young users.

I think that generally social media nowadays can be dangerous to young users. It's not just TikTok, in my opinion, it's all of them. We need to figure out a way to make social media safer as a society for younger people, and that includes TikTok but also all other big players on the market, such as Instagram and even chat apps. We'll see how the industry evolves to better address these concerns and ensure the safety of our most vulnerable.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
T-Mobile employee dashes hope about launch of its most exciting offering
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
The iPhone SE will cease to exist. All hail the iPhone 16E
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Best Buy is offering a generous discount on the superb 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain
Amazon knocks 50% off the Garmin Epix Gen 2, turning it into a true bargain

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless