US Cellular to be acquired by T-Mobile and Verizon (report)

After successfully acquiring Mint Mobile for $1.3 billion,is now eyeing yet another regional carrier, US Cellular. The latter has been looking for potential buyers for quite a while, so it’s now just a matter of offering the right price for its assets.According to a recent Wall Street Journal report , US Cellular is very close to be sold to two major carriers in the country: T-Mobile and Verizon . Source familiar with US Cellular’s plans claim that negotiations withare almost over and the Un-carrier will purchase a big chunk of US Cellular for about $2 billion.The rest of US Cellular assets are expected to be acquired by, but negotiations have stalled for unknown reasons. Bothandwill purchase US Cellular’s operations and spectrum licenses, but the regional MVNO will get to keep all its 4,000 cell towers, which will be sold separately.The reasonandboth made offers for US Cellular assets is to avoid any potential antitrust concerns. If negotiations betweenand US Cellular fail, it’s unlikely thatwill opt to acquire all the regional carrier’s assets instead.