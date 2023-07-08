USB-C iPhone 15: Apple's biggest battery upgrades ever leaving Android in the dust?

It’s happening! Well, it’s supposedly (!) happening but “supposedly” is better than nothing…

But there’s more!

The battery in iPhone 15 is getting 18% larger than the one in iPhone 14

The battery in iPhone 15 Plus is getting 14% larger than the one in iPhone 14 Plus

The battery in iPhone 15 Pro is getting 14% larger than the one in iPhone 14 Pro

The battery in iPhone 15 Pro Max is getting 12% larger than the one in iPhone 14 Pro Max

Larger batteries in iPhone 15 series might be hinting at faster wired/wireless charging, Reverse Wireless Charging, and larger MagSafe battery pack for some iPhone 15 models





faster wired/MagSafe charging on iPhone 15



Another (incredible) upgrade Apple could technically (and finally) bring to some iPhone 15 models is Reverse Wireless Charging , which would allow you to charge accessories like AirPods on the back of iPhone 15. The timing for this long-awaited upgrade seems pretty much perfect as iPhone 14 already supports passthrough charging, meaning the tech is already in development. However, it’s the larger batteries and slight increase in overall thickness of all iPhone 15 models that give me the biggest hopes Reverse Wireless Charging might finally be coming to the iPhone!



The final upgrade I think we might see isn’t technically to the iPhone 15 itself but to the MagSafe battery pack Apple released all the way back in 2021 (and hasn’t upgraded since). If you ask me, a new, larger MagSafe battery pack is quite likely to be released some time this year or in 2024, considering there’s no iPhone mini now. It’s no secret that Apple build the MagSafe battery pack to fit the mini iPhone like a glove but this one’s no longer part of Apple’s long-term plans, meaning the next MagSafe battery pack can get bigger - likely as big as the back of the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 or the (rumored) 6.3-inch



Simple maths would suggest iPhone 15 should last 18% longer than iPhone 14, while iPhone 15 Plus should last 14% longer than iPhone 15 Plus, and so on… But it’s not all that simple, because we also must take into account the pure efficiency coming with the upgraded chips in iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.Although it’s difficult to estimate exactly how much more efficient than the A16 the new A17 Bionic will be, it’s safe to assume at least some efficiency gains are to be expected when switching from 5nm to 3nm chips. In fact, I’m willing to bet the noticeable increase in battery size and switch to 3nm could result in 20-30% better battery life across the entire iPhone 15 lineup.But how did I come up with that number? Well, Apple’s future can often be predicted by looking at the company’s past. Remember, iPhone 13 Pro Max had an 18% larger battery than the iPhone 12 Pro Max and although both of Apple's large flagships came with 5nm chips, the 13 Pro Max had dramatically better battery life compared to its predecessor. Our comparison showed an average of 2.5h longer endurance on the 13 Pro.The noticeably larger batteries and the big jump in processing efficiency should/might contribute to even greater gains in overall battery endurance on iPhone 15 models compared to prior iPhones and, of course, Android flagships like the Galaxy and Pixel. Meanwhile, Samsung and Google wouldn't be exactly thrilled to see this pan out as they’ll need to up their game significantly with the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series. But why not! Competition is what we need anyway.Larger batteries are great but what other battery life and charging improvements could iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max bring to the table? I’d like to take a moment and try to predict what the alleged increase in battery size could mean for the rest of the hardware upgrades in iPhone 15… Take it all with a grain of salt.For example, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility ofcompared to iPhone 14. Don’t forget that USB-C is pretty much confirmed to be coming to iPhone 15, which could easily facilitate a long-awaited jump in iPhone charging speeds.That being said, I wouldn’t get my hopes too high up, as Apple (being Apple) will likely want to keep the same “50% in 30 minutes” charging rule that Tim Cook & Co love so much, meaning the iPhone 15 series’ charging speeds might be upgraded according to the increase in battery size - in other words, just enough. In practice, I don’t expect much more than 30W wired/wireless charging across the entire iPhone 15 lineup.