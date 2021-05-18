US smartphone customers are more satisfied with Samsung than Apple: study



Out of 100, Samsung got an ACSI score of 81, unchanged from the year prior. What catapulted it to the top spot was Out of 100, Samsung got an ACSI score of 81, unchanged from the year prior. What catapulted it to the top spot was Apple's relatively poor performance. With ACSI scores of 85, the Galaxy Note 10+ Galaxy S10+ , and Galaxy S20+ were the most popular phones in America between 2020 and 2021.





Customer satisfaction with wireless service remained steady overall at a score of 74



and Verizon Wireless and AT&T came out at the top for Mobile network operators (MNOs). They both earned ACSI scores of 74, which represents no change for Verizon and a 1 percent improvement for AT&T.



T-Mobile slipped 5 percent to 72, and it appears customer satisfaction was negatively impacted because of its merger with Sprint in 2020. The perception is not unique to T-Mobile as takeovers are known to have a negative effect on customer satisfaction. U.S. Cellular tumbled 3 percent to a score of 69.



Based on metrics such as call quality, call reliability, network coverage, and data speed, Verizon offered the best network quality. It scored 79, a drop of 1 percent. AT&T remained second with a score of 77, and T-Mobile sank 4 percent to 74.



Although Xfinity Mobile fell 1 percent, it was still the best full-service mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) with a customer satisfaction score of 78 during the study period.