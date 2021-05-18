Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

US smartphone customers are more satisfied with Samsung than Apple: study

By Anam Hamid
May 18, 2021, 12:28 PM
US smartphone customers are more satisfied with Samsung than Apple: study
Samsung users were the most satisfied smartphone owners in the US last year, per the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study.

Out of 100, Samsung got an ACSI score of 81, unchanged from the year prior. What catapulted it to the top spot was Apple's relatively poor performance. With ACSI scores of 85, the Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S20+ were the most popular phones in America between 2020 and 2021. 

The next spots were also nabbed by Samsung models, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy A20, which scored 84 and 83, respectively.

Apple, which was at the top of the rankings last year, fell 2 percent to 80, tying with Lenovo’s Motorola, which was up 4 percent, and Google, which is a new entrant. Apple's iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, and iPhone XS Max, and Samsung's Galaxy S10 got 82 points, the fourth highest score.

Customer satisfaction with wireless service remained steady overall at a score of 74

 
Verizon Wireless and AT&T came out at the top for Mobile network operators (MNOs). They both earned ACSI scores of 74, which represents no change for Verizon and a 1 percent improvement for AT&T.

T-Mobile slipped 5 percent to 72, and it appears customer satisfaction was negatively impacted because of its merger with Sprint in 2020. The perception is not unique to T-Mobile as takeovers are known to have a negative effect on customer satisfaction. U.S. Cellular tumbled 3 percent to a score of 69.

Based on metrics such as call quality, call reliability, network coverage, and data speed, Verizon offered the best network quality. It scored 79, a drop of 1 percent. AT&T remained second with a score of 77, and T-Mobile sank 4 percent to 74.
 
Although Xfinity Mobile fell 1 percent, it was still the best full-service mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) with a customer satisfaction score of 78 during the study period.

