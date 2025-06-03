The best prepaid MVNO announces its best plan deals, but with a caveat

US Mobile's plans were very good even before the deal | Screenshot by PhoneArena

US Mobile’s most expensive plan, Unlimited Premium, typically costs $32.50 per month and offers unlimited priority data, unlimited talk and data, unlimited hotspot, free smartwatch plan, international data in over 90 countries, international calling and texting, free network transfers, and multi-network add-on ($7.5/month value).The Unlimited Stater plan costs $22.50/month and offers only 70GB high-speed data, 20GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, $2 per network transfer, and all the other benefits from the Unlimited Premium plan.Last but not least, US Mobile’s cheapest plan, Unlimited Flex, costs $17.50/month and offers unlimited data, talk, and text, 10GB high-speed data, 5GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, international data add-on, international calling & texting, as well as $2 per network transfer.