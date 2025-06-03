Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The best prepaid MVNO announces its best plan deals, but with a caveat

US Mobile is making it easier for customers to choose its services with an amazing deal.

By
0comments
US Mobile coverage
Arguably the best prepaid MVNO in the United States, US Mobile, has just announced an incredible offer for those who don’t mind paying for their plans on a yearly basis.

Starting today, all customers who port in a number and purchase one of US Mobile’s annual plans will get a second annual line completely free. The biggest downside of this offer is that it’s only available on the Dark Star network.

Another caveat would be the fact that if you get the most expensive Unlimited Premium plan, your second annual line, which is free, is going to be the Unlimited Starter plan. Also, customers who choose the Unlimited Starter plan will get a second annual line for free on Unlimited Flex, the carrier’s cheapest plan.

  • Buy Annual Unlimited Premium ($348/year or $29/month) – Get a Free Annual Unlimited Starter
  • Buy Annual Unlimited Starter ($228/year or $19/month) – Get a Free Annual Unlimited Flex

For those unaware, US Mobile offers plans on all three major carriers’ networks, as well as add-on plans that allow customers to add up to two extra networks to their devices. This way, you won’t have to worry that your favorite carrier doesn’t have coverage in a certain area you’re visiting.

As mentioned earlier, US Mobile’s deal is only available on the Dark Star network, which is the MVNO’s designated name for AT&T’s network. The other two are Warp (Verizon Wireless) and LightSpeed (T-Mobile).

US Mobile's plans were very good even before the deal | Screenshot by PhoneArena

US Mobile’s most expensive plan, Unlimited Premium, typically costs $32.50 per month and offers unlimited priority data, unlimited talk and data, unlimited hotspot, free smartwatch plan, international data in over 90 countries, international calling and texting, free network transfers, and multi-network add-on ($7.5/month value).

The Unlimited Stater plan costs $22.50/month and offers only 70GB high-speed data, 20GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, $2 per network transfer, and all the other benefits from the Unlimited Premium plan.

Last but not least, US Mobile’s cheapest plan, Unlimited Flex, costs $17.50/month and offers unlimited data, talk, and text, 10GB high-speed data, 5GB hotspot data, smartwatch add-on, international data add-on, international calling & texting, as well as $2 per network transfer.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
