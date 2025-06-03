AT&T launches new plan tailored specifically for certain customers
After T-Mobile and Verizon optimized their plan offerings for seniors, AT&T has decided to undercut both its rivals.
AT&T has just added a new plan to its Unlimited lineup. Unlike the main plans the US carrier offers, the newly introduced AT&T 55+ plans is tailored specifically for seniors.
According to the carrier, AT&T 55+ was designed to meet the needs of 55+ customers, providing easy access to technology with the added security of ActiveArmor built in.
Now, the juicy part is that the AT&T 55+ plan costs $40/month for one line or $35/month for two lines. The latter price is available after discounts with this specific plan and eligible Autopay & Paperless bill (taxes and fees extra).
The AT&T 55+ experience at a glance:
AT&T ActiveArmor promises to give customers 24/7 protection. Included for free in the AT&T 55+ plans, ActiveArmor detects and prevents threats, but also features additional security apps and solutions designed to stop fraudsters in their tracks.
It’s also important to mention that customers 55+ who opt for 2 wireless lines to get the discounted price will also be offered AT&T Internet 300 or Internet Air for a lower price.
- Bundled offer: 2 wireless lines + AT&T Internet 300 or AT&T Internet Air for $99/month (plus taxes and fees).
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in and between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
- 10GB of hotspot data.
- AT&T ActiveArmor protection.
AT&T launches the cheapest plan for seniors in the US | Image credit: AT&T
Obviously, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy, so even if customers get unlimited data, speed will surely be throttled down to 2G speeds.
The same goes for the hotspot data. Customers who exceed the 10GB included in the plan will be getting speeds slowed to maximum 128kbps, which is almost nothing in this day and age.
AT&T is not the only US carrier that offers a plan specifically designed for seniors. T-Mobile has the Essential Choice 55 plan that costs $60 per month, while Verizon’s 55+ plan costs $62/month per line or $84/month per two lines.
After analyzing their feedback and addressing key pain points, we’ve developed a tailored solution that delivers tangible value. It only gets better- this summer, new and existing AT&T wireless customers 55 and over will have the opportunity to bundle two wireless lines with our lightning-fast AT&T Fiber or our flexible AT&T Internet Air—all for under $100. That’s two essential services and one simple way to stay connected!
– Jenifer Robertson, executive VP & GM, AT&T Mass Markets, June 2025
This basically makes AT&T’s new 55+ plan the best plan for seniors in the United States, at least when it comes to price. Still, it's worth mentioning that both Verizon and T-Mobile's 55+ plans have more data included.
