Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

$6.6 billion US aid confirmed for TSMC’s expansion, 2nm chips promised for 2028

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
The TSMC logo on a building.
The US Commerce Department announced that it has finalized a $6.6 billion subsidy deal to support Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. – or TSMC, as you probably know it – in building a major semiconductor facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

This agreement marks a significant milestone under the US Chips and Science Act, a $52.7 billion program launched in 2022 aimed at boosting domestic chip production, Reuters reports.

Being the leading chip manufacturer from Taiwan, TSMC has significantly increased its planned investment in the US, raising it by $25 billion to a total of $65 billion. The expansion plan now includes a third factory (referred to as a "fab") in Arizona, expected to be completed by 2030.

By 2028, TSMC's second Arizona facility is set to start producing cutting-edge 2-nanometer chips, among the most advanced in the world. The company has also committed to using its state-of-the-art "A16" chip production technology at this site.

TSMC plays a crucial role in the smartphone industry because it produces tiny, high-performance chips that power our devices. These chips are like the "brains" of smartphones, allowing them to run apps, connect to the internet, and process complex data efficiently. The lower the "nm" number, the more advanced, powerful, and efficient a chip is, generally speaking.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo highlighted the significance of this deal, noting that many initially doubted TSMC would bring its most advanced technologies to the US, expecting instead older-type chip production (like 5nm and 6nm chips). However, Raimondo pointed out that TSMC’s commitment to using its latest, most sophisticated chip-making processes in Arizona is a major win for US tech capabilities. Let's see.

The subsidy package also includes up to $5 billion in low-interest government loans. TSMC will receive payments as it reaches key project milestones, with at least $1 billion expected to be disbursed by the end of the year. As part of the agreement, TSMC has agreed not to engage in stock buybacks for the next five years, except in special circumstances. Additionally, the company has pledged to share any extra profits from the project with the US government through a profit-sharing mechanism.

Recommended Stories
TSMC CEO C.C. Wei expressed optimism about the deal, emphasizing that the funding will help accelerate the development of advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the US. This move is part of a broader strategy by the US government to encourage domestic production of semiconductors, a critical component in electronics, and reduce dependence on overseas suppliers.

Raimondo noted that the US currently lacks facilities capable of producing leading-edge chips, making the expansion of domestic production a matter of national security. She stated that the government had to actively persuade TSMC and American companies to invest in US-made chips, as the market alone would not prioritize national security concerns.

The Commerce Department has allocated additional funding for other semiconductor projects, including $6.4 billion for Samsung’s plant in Texas, $8.5 billion for Intel, and $6.1 billion for Micron Technology. The goal is to finalize these agreements before President Biden leaves office in January 2025.

Recent reports suggest that TSMC has been instructed by the US government to stop exporting advanced chips to China. Although Raimondo did not confirm such a directive, she emphasized the need for a dual approach in dealing with China: investing domestically to strengthen US capabilities (offense) while ensuring that companies like TSMC comply with export controls to protect national security (defense), as she put it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow’s announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless