Urbanista comes out with low-latency wireless earbuds for gaming
The claimed 70ms don’t sound as impressive if you take into account most gaming wireless earbuds use Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth codec. The chip manufacturer claims their codec can get the latency to as low as 40ms. That, however, is only applicable when both the device you are gaming on and the headphones you are using support it.
From Seoul to Lisbon
That is where products like the Seoul earbuds come to fill in the gap. Specs of the buds include wireless Qi and USB-C charging, IPX4 certification for water splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and integration for Siri and Google Assistant. Urbanista claims you can use them for up to 8 hours, and you can get an additional 32 hours from their case. The price for the Seoul is $89.90.
Despite their lower price, these little guys still have Bluetooth 5.2 and support Google Assistant and Siri. They can also last for up to 9 hours on a single charge, with 27 more with their case.