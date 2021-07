Urbanista comes out with low-latency wireless earbuds for gaming

From Seoul to Lisbon

Audio device manufacturer Urbanista announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds - the Urbanista Seoul. Their purpose is to deliver a smooth experience for gamers, and the main feature is a mode that reduces latency to 70ms, the company claims.The claimed 70ms don’t sound as impressive if you take into account most gaming wireless earbuds use Qualcomm’s aptX Bluetooth codec. The chip manufacturer claims their codec can get the latency to as low as 40ms. That, however, is only applicable when both the device you are gaming on and the headphones you are using support it.Apple products do not support the aptX codec since they have their own H1 chipset, which only supports AAC and SBC, so they cannot make use of the benefits of Qualcomm’s chipset. The AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro do okay with latency when paired to other devices made by the company, but they still don’t reach anything lower than 100ms.That is where products like the Seoul earbuds come to fill in the gap. Specs of the buds include wireless Qi and USB-C charging, IPX4 certification for water splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and integration for Siri and Google Assistant . Urbanista claims you can use them for up to 8 hours, and you can get an additional 32 hours from their case. The price for the Seoul is $89.90.The audio company also released another pair of earbuds alongside their gaming-oriented ones - the Urbanista Lisbon. Much like the city they are named after, the Lisbon buds come in many beautiful colors like pastel red, pink, beige, green, and for good measure - black. They are also on the more affordable end of the spectrum with a $49.90 price tag.Despite their lower price, these little guys still have Bluetooth 5.2 and support Google Assistant and Siri. They can also last for up to 9 hours on a single charge, with 27 more with their case.