You can upgrade to the Pixel 9 more easily than with any Pixel before it
Setting up a new phone can be a chore, especially if you're in a rush. Up until recently, Pixel phone users were faced with a dilemma: transfer data during the initial setup process or miss out on the opportunity entirely. Thankfully, the Pixel 9 series introduces a much-needed solution.
Before we get to the main point, though, here's some context for the uninitiated: Google's built-in backup service makes it easy to keep your contacts, call history, settings, apps, and messages safe. This data is automatically backed up over Wi-Fi when your device is idle and charging.
Previously, if you missed the initial setup window, you were essentially locked out of data restoration. The only option was a factory reset, which takes time and deletes all of the phone's data assuming you had already used it for some time.
The benefits are clear: you are no longer restricted to transferring data during the initial setup; the process is straightforward and easy to follow; your existing data on the Pixel 9 will not be overwritten, ensuring a seamless merge.
Hopefully, this feature will be extended to other Android devices in the future, making the transition to a new phone even easier for everyone.
When setting up a Pixel 9, you can either restore from a Google backup or transfer data from the Android phone you were using previously. Typically, if the phone you have been using so far still works, the transferring route is the one you should go for, as it helps you keep more of the information. Plus, it's way faster.
The issue and the solution
But with the Pixel 9, Google has finally addressed this limitation. A new "Back up or copy data" setting allows you to transfer photos, contacts, messages, and more from your old device after setup is complete. This feature ensures you won't lose recent data and preserves any changes you've made on your new device.
What's even more awesome about it is that you can instantly start enjoying your new Pixel 9 without waiting out the whole transfer process and add the files from your older phone at a later date.
How to use it:
- Access the setting: Navigate to "Settings" on your Pixel 9 and select "Back up or copy data."
- Choose your option: Tap on "Copy data" and select your previous device.
- Transfer your data: The system will guide you through the process of transferring your data, ensuring a smooth transition.
Google is neither the only one, nor the first manufacturer to offer such a feature with its phones. Samsung, for example, already has such a feature and its called Smart Switch. That being said, we are happy to see that Google is making it easier for users to upgrade to its new phones.
