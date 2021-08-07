Update to ZTE Axon 30 makes it the first Android phone with 20GB of RAM

An update released on Friday by ZTE increased the amount of RAM on the Axon 30 by 8GB to reach a total of 20GB. The technology uses some of the phone's idle ROM for RAM operations. With the 8GB of virtual RAM added to the 12GB of LPDDR5 memory that comes with the handset, the Axon 30 becomes the first Android phone to carry 20GB of RAM.







The ZTE Axon 30 features a 6.92-inch OLED display sporting an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The phone's screen updates 120 times each second making for a buttery smooth scrolling experience with improved animations. Under the hood is the 7nm Snapdragon 870 chipset and the version with 20GB RAM features 256GB of storage (UFS 3.1 ).





On the back is a 64MP primary camera with an 8MP Ultra-wide (119 degrees)and a 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. There is a front-facing 16MP under-display camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by a 4200mAh battery with 55W fast charging. Android 11 with MyOS11 is pre-installed.

