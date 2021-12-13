New update to Chromecast with Google TV brings improved Dolby Vision and more

New update to Chromecast with Google TV brings improved Dolby Vision and more0
Arguably the most substantial of all the updates is Chromecast’s ability to help some apps have Dolby Vision playback and run in HDR10. DRM Video decoding has also been enhanced, and now there is an actually dedicated menu for uninstalling apps. Additionally, there is now a provided list with all of the installed apps with details about their size and the option to clear the cache.
Now, don’t expect anything major, though, as the update as a whole is not a major one despite adding some cool touches here and there. The operating system is still the same outdated Android 10. At the very least, Google has pushed out the October 2021 security patch, giving some peace of mind to its users.
Hopefully, Google will release Android 11 for its streaming dongle soon, as we are almost in 2022, and having such an outdated system on its own device seems a bit odd. We will keep you posted.