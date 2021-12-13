Notification Center

Software updates Google

New update to Chromecast with Google TV brings improved Dolby Vision and more

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
New update to Chromecast with Google TV brings improved Dolby Vision and more
About half a year has passed since the release of the latest streaming device from Google—the Chromecast with Google TV. After all this time, Google has at last released an update, which brings a much welcome user experience and quality of life improvements. (via Android Community)

Arguably the most substantial of all the updates is Chromecast’s ability to help some apps have Dolby Vision playback and run in HDR10. DRM Video decoding has also been enhanced, and now there is an actually dedicated menu for uninstalling apps. Additionally, there is now a provided list with all of the installed apps with details about their size and the option to clear the cache.

Some users will be happy to hear that the update will also bring better storage optimization to the Chromecast with Google TV. Some are already reporting 200-300MB of free storage thanks to this improvement. However, the good news gets a bit spoiled here, given that the update itself is 158MB, which is quite a bit considering the 8GB of total storage on Google’s small streaming device.

Now, don’t expect anything major, though, as the update as a whole is not a major one despite adding some cool touches here and there. The operating system is still the same outdated Android 10. At the very least, Google has pushed out the October 2021 security patch, giving some peace of mind to its users.

If you have a Chromecast with Google TV and want to get the new update (Version QTSI.210311.036), you should check for it manually, as it might not update on its own. To do that, you have to go to Settings > System > About > System update. It might be a good idea to check your free storage, though, in case you don’t have enough of it.

Hopefully, Google will release Android 11 for its streaming dongle soon, as we are almost in 2022, and having such an outdated system on its own device seems a bit odd. We will keep you posted.

