Benchmark listing reveals HMD Legend and Legend Pro’s partial specs
HMD Global has several phones in the pipeline, which are likely to be introduced later this month at Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC). The Finnish company has at least six devices in the works, at least according to the latest report.
Two of the HMD-branded phones have been recently spotted at Geekbench (via 91mobiles), Legend and Legend Pro. As expected, both are part of HMD’s affordable lineup, so the specs are pretty low.
Another key feature revealed by the listing on Geekbench is the fact that both phones will run on Android 14, but this isn’t such a big surprise since all phones launching in 2024 should ship with this version of Google’s OS right out of the box.
Both the regular HMD Legend and Legend Pro models are powered by what seems to be a Unisoc T606 processor. The Legend is expected to pack 4GB RAM, while the Pro version will have 8GB RAM.
Besides Legend and Legend Pro, HMD is reportedly going to launch four additional Android smartphones: Pulse, Pulse+, Legend Plus, and Pulse Pro. No info has been leaked about any of these devices, although we’re expecting the first details to emerge before they’re announced later this month.
