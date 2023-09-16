Unpopular opinion: Titanium iPhone 15 Pro colors are amazingly well designed
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
One of the most common reactions (complaints) that I hear with regards to the new Titanium iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max colors is that they’re boring, overly muted and not very different from one another.
I’m not going to lie, my initial reaction to the 15 Pro colorway was equally uninspired, but now that I’ve had some time to observe the selection and consider its merits, I think I’m starting to understand where Apple is coming from.
iPhone (Pro) colors have always been neutral and balanced
It took a while for Apple to get comfortable with the idea of simply experimenting with color
We have to remember that more vibrant iPhone colors are a relatively new thing, with the exception of the 5c experiment.
I thought Apple can’t paint the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium, but maybe this is just how it envisioned it to be
Right from the start, I thought “hmm, maybe they can’t reliably paint the new titanium frame in too many shades”. But now I think these are just the colors Apple envisioned for the iPhone 15 Pro line.
The iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium resembles Palladium White Gold color | image credit - AlyshaWhitfield.com
I have this theory that the Natural Titanium color serves the function of gold, because it does have a tinge of yellow/brown. So, it’s not really classic gold the way we’ve gotten used to it, but it is something like Palladium White Gold, which is more neutral and whitish. And so, maybe Apple thought the difference between this and a classic yellow gold color would be too minimal.
Besides, Apple is probably planning to add a new color for next year’s launch, which is something it typically does after introducing a new design. This could be something close to the typical yellow gold color we know, like it did with the XS, a green hue like with the 13 Pro, or a purple variant like with the 14 Pro. Or, something entirely new!
iPhone 15 Pro’s Titanium colorway creates a homogenous look across the entire line
The glossy green OnePlus 11 feels entirely different from the matte black OnePlus 11, and this could be great or frustrating depending on where you stand
Now, on one hand, that’s good because you have different choices for customers. On the other hand, it makes for inconsistency and can also be frustrating for customers, because what do I do if I like the glossy glass of the green OnePlus 11, but I much prefer to have it in black, but the black one is only available in matte? Why?
Apple’s conservative iPhone 15 Pro colors have lasting power; there’s no room for crazy experiments
Galaxy Note 10 in Aura Glow color | image credit - PhoneArena.com
Remember the Note 10 in Aura Glow? Where is it now?
You can have your Mercedes or BMW in all sorts of color solutions, but can you guess which ones are the most popular by far? Black, gray and white. And maybe blue.
A green case on a red phone vs a green case on a white phone; neutral design colors are much more flexible in terms of 'dressing them up' with cases
Ever put a green case on a red phone? Funky, sure, but probably not the most stylish look. Put it on black or white, though, and it looks fantastic!
