Ukrainians track Russian troops via looted Apple AirPods across state lines

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there have been numerous reports of looting and some of those same spoils of war, such as Apple's AirPods, have reportedly been used to subsequently track the whereabouts of the Russian troops.
Apple offers the "Find My" feature in the respective app to allow localization and tracking of its AirPods that are pretty easy to lose or misplace otherwise. Needless to say, just like with its AirTags tracker, the option may be used for other purposes as well.
According to a Belarussian opposition leader's advisor, that same function has been used to track the Russian retreat from the area of Ukraine's capital across the border and back to the safety of neighboring Belarus from where the initial Russian troop advancements towards the capital started.
Ukrainians are locating their devices on the territory of the Homiel region, Belarus, where part of the Russian army retreated. pic.twitter.com/JsdhltRZ5E
