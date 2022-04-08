Ukrainians track Russian troops via looted Apple AirPods across state lines

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













According to a Belarussian opposition leader's advisor, that same function has been used to track the Russian retreat from the area of Ukraine's capital across the border and back to the safety of neighboring Belarus from where the initial Russian troop advancements towards the capital started.





Ukrainians are locating their devices on the territory of the Homiel region, Belarus, where part of the Russian army retreated. pic.twitter.com/JsdhltRZ5E — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) April 5, 2022



