UK carrier Vodafone reaches a significant milestone in its fight against the digital divide
Nowadays, it's almost impossible to live without a smartphone and a broadband connection. Our world is too digitalised, and you need a smartphone with fast and reliable internet for a lot of things.
However, even though we are on the verge of living in a world where you can do everything with a single device, there are still many people on the wrong side of the digital divide who can't afford constant broadband or even a smartphone.
In the announcement, Vodafone's UK Director of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nicki Lyons, shared that she is "immensely proud of the team that made this happen," but also stated that there are still 1.7 million households in the UK that remain digitally disconnected. She further said that Vodafone's new goal regarding the digital divide is to provide connectivity to four million digitally excluded people by 2025.
In an attempt to fight the digital divide in the UK, carriers have different campaigns, and it looks like the one that Vodafone leads has quite significant results. As the mobile operator announced in a recent blog post, it had reached its goal of providing connectivity to one million digitally excluded people by the end of 2022.
To achieve this milestone, Vodafone has extended its relationship with the Good Things Foundation (GTF) and entered into a new three-year strategic cooperation with it. Through the partnership, the carrier will help the foundation expand its National Digital Inclusion Network to over 5,000 organizations by providing basic digital skills support to excluded people across the UK. Vodafone has additionally committed to donating 24 million GB of data to GTF's National Databank.
