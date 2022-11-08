UK carrier Virgin Media O2 releases its financial report for Q3 2022
UK carrier Virgin Media O2 recently published its Q3 2022 financial results, and it looks like the company had significant growth in fixed-line, broadband, and mobile customers during the past quarter.
As the carrier stated in its report, it had 12,000 new fixed-line and 19,000 new broadband customers. The total number of fixed-line clients is still 5.8m. Furthermore, during the past quarter, the operator added 629,000 new mobile connections, bringing the total number to 44.2 million. The mobile contract base has also been increased by 47,000 to 16 million.
During the past quarter, the carrier also improved its social tariff measures. For example, it dropped the price of its standard Essential Broadband to £12.50, and in November it will launch an additional 50Mbps tier that will cost £20. If you want to read the full financial report, you can find it here.
In Q3, Virgin Media O2 also managed to expand its 5G network to more than 800 towns, and according to the carrier, it is on track to deliver 5G services to 50% of the UK population in 2023.
