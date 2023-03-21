UK carrier Virgin Media O2 launches 4G and 5G on London Underground's Central and Northern Lines
We have good news for those commuting to work or school using London's subway. As UK carrier Virgin Media O2 recently announced, it has launched its first 4G and 5G services on sections of the Central and Northern Lines of the London Underground. This means that customers of the mobile operator now have access to high-speed mobile connectivity while commuting.
On the Northern Line, Virgin Media O2 customers will experience faster connectivity when traveling between Kentish Town station and Archway station. At Archway and Tufnell Park stations, customers will have 5G, and at Kentish Town station, they will have 4G.
Of course, in order to take advantage of Virgin Media O2's network upgrade and the speeds that 5G offers, you will need a 5G-compatible phone. If you are in the market for one and are a customer of Virgin Media O2 or wish to become one, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best 5G smartphones on the market.
On the Central Line, 4G and 5G are now available in the tunnels between Queensway and Holland Park. Notting Hill station has been equipped with 5G, while Queensway and Holland Park stations now offer 4G.
In its announcement, Virgin Media O2 stated that the network upgrade is part of a project with Transport for London (TfL) and BAI Communications aimed at providing full mobile connectivity in London Underground stations and tunnels.
