UK carrier Virgin Media O2 gives some of its customers free broadband speed boosts
If you live in the UK and you have broadband internet from Virgin Media, well, we have not only good but incredible news for you. As the carrier announced in a new blog post, it's giving millions of its customers a broadband speed boost. And the best part is that this boost is available to new and existing clients and is completely free.
From today, M100 and M200 broadband packages will be upgraded to M125 and M250. This means that users on the ex-M100 plan will now have upload speeds of around 20Mbps — previously 10Mbps — and average download speeds of about 132Mbps, which is a 22% boost compared to the previous 108Mbps.
According to Virgin Media, the boost in speed means that users on the M125 plan will be able to download a 4K movie in just 15 minutes. As for those using the M250 package, they will be able to download such a film for about 7 minutes and 30 seconds. In the past, M100 users needed around 19 minutes, and M200 users needed over 9 minutes to do that.
