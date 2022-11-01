 UK carrier Virgin Media O2 gives some of its customers free broadband speed boosts - PhoneArena
1
If you live in the UK and you have broadband internet from Virgin Media, well, we have not only good but incredible news for you. As the carrier announced in a new blog post, it's giving millions of its customers a broadband speed boost. And the best part is that this boost is available to new and existing clients and is completely free.

From today, M100 and M200 broadband packages will be upgraded to M125 and M250. This means that users on the ex-M100 plan will now have upload speeds of around 20Mbps — previously 10Mbps — and average download speeds of about 132Mbps, which is a 22% boost compared to the previous 108Mbps.

As for those on the ex-M200 broadband package, they will now have upload speeds of around 25Mbps — previously 20Mbps — and will receive a 24% increase in average download speeds — from 213Mbps to 264Mbps.

According to Virgin Media, the boost in speed means that users on the M125 plan will be able to download a 4K movie in just 15 minutes. As for those using the M250 package, they will be able to download such a film for about 7 minutes and 30 seconds. In the past, M100 users needed around 19 minutes, and M200 users needed over 9 minutes to do that.

If you are an eligible user who wants to benefit from the speed boost, you simply need to reboot your Hub by switching it off and on again or by using the Virgin Media Connect app.

Since the speed boost is free, the M125 and M250 bundles have the same price as the previous lower tier speeds. The M125 starts at £26 per month, and the M250 starts at £30 per month. Both plans are available with an 18-month contract and come with Virgin Media's Home Phone service.

However, if you are happy with your current fiber broadband but want to buy a new phone, then feel free to visit our top Virgin Media and O2 phone deals and choose one from there. Or, if you are rolling with another carrier, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
