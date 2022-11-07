UK carrier O2 launches its deals for this year's Black Friday
As you probably know, Black Friday is the time of year when you can buy things at great discounts, thus saving a lot of money in the process. The good news is that it is almost here. And to win you as a customer, UK carrier O2 stated in a new blog post that it is offering huge savings for this Black Friday.
Now, if you want to buy a tablet or a new smartwatch this Black Friday, it appears that O2 has you covered on these ones as well. Apple fans will be able to save up to £384 on an iPad 9th Gen 64GB, and they can also get the Apple Watch Series 8 for only £11 per month for the first six months plus four months of Apple Fitness+ at no extra cost.
If you want a tablet from Samsung, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for just £5.99 per month, which O2 claims is its lowest-ever monthly cost. The carrier also reminded customers that they can save even more on their monthly tariff if they trade in an old device via the carrier's Recycle program.
If you want to buy a new phone from O2, feel free to check out our best O2 phone deals and choose one from there. If you are using the services of another UK carrier, you can check out our top Virgin Media phone deals, best Vodafone phone deals, best Three phone deals, and best EE phone deals.
As O2 shared, this November, you will be able to get a new phone with up to £500 off its sticker. According to the carrier, you will be able to save £180 on a brand-new iPhone 13 if you select the Unlimited tariff and trade in your old iPhone. If you are more of a Samsung fan, you will be able to save up to £500 on a Samsung Galaxy S22 phone when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy handset. And if you buy the stylish Samsung Z Flip 4 with one of the 30GB+ tariffs, you will also receive six whole months of free airtime.
For this Black Friday, O2 also gives three months of free airtime — meaning that the first three months of your contract will be at O2's expense — on its Unlimited SIM only Plus Plan and 150GB SIM only tier. The Unlimited starts at £30 per month, and the 150GB SIM starts at £22 per month.
