UK carrier O2 launches a pre-paid, post-paid hybrid — Rolling Plan
Some people don't like mobile phone contracts. They want to pay month-to-month and be able to cancel the service at any time without any penalties. If you are such a person, you will be happy to know that UK carrier O2 has announced a new “Rolling Plan”, which will let you roll with the carrier without signing any contract.
However, the promotions will be active until December 28th. After that, Rolling Plan customers will receive their plan's standard amount of data each month, which is 10GB, 25GB, and 150GB for the £10, £15, and £30 prices, respectively.
Rolling Plan customers also get all the standard O2 benefits, like access to Priority, which is a service through which clients can get different deals and offers, free roaming in the EU, and access to various events. Customers of the new plan will also get the Data rollover feature, which lets you transfer any unused data to the next month.
As O2 said in its announcement, the Rolling Plan is a kind of hybrid between its Pay As You Go and Pay Monthly services, and it offers a contract-free option for you to get data, texts, and minutes. With it, you can set up recurring payments, which will automatically top up your phone every month. Furthermore, with Rolling Plan, you will be able to change data and international minute allowances, and since it's a plan with no contract, you will be able to cancel it at any time.
The new mobile phone plan from O2 is now available for new or existing customers, and if you sign up for it now, you will get even more mobile data for your money because O2 is launching Rolling Plan with three new promotions. For £10 per month, you will now get 25GB and unlimited calls and minutes. For £15 per month, you will get 70GB and unlimited calls and minutes and for £30 per month — 200GB and unlimited calls and minutes.
