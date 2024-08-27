Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
In 2018, the European Union rolled out one of the strictest privacy and security regulations globally: GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). Despite being an EU law, it applies to any organization that targets or collects data from people in the EU. The latest company to face the heat from this regulation is the ride-hailing giant Uber.

Uber hit with a fine in the Netherlands for transferring driver data to the US


Uber just got hit with its biggest fine ever, as the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) slapped the rideshare company with a €290 million ($324 million when directly converted) penalty. The DPA stated that the fine was imposed because Uber transferred personal data of European taxi drivers to the United States without ensuring the information was properly protected.

The investigation kicked off after a French human rights group filed a complaint on behalf of over 170 taxi drivers in France with the local data protection authority. However, the case was eventually shifted to the Netherlands, where Uber has its EU headquarters.

The DPA labeled the data transfers a "serious violation" of the EU's GDPR, pointing out that Uber didn’t adequately safeguard driver information. The watchdog reported that sensitive details like ID documents, taxi licenses, and location data were sent to the company's US headquarters over two years.

Although EU law permits data transfers to the US, there is still a lot of ambiguity about when these transfers can happen without needing additional approval.

Uber did not meet the requirements of the GDPR to ensure the level of protection to the data with regard to transfers to the US. That is very serious.

– Aleid Wolfsen, DPA chairman, August 2024

Uber announced its intention to appeal the fine, labeling it as "unjustified."



This marks the third penalty from the DPA against Uber, following fines of €600,000 (about $670,000 directly converted) in 2018 and €10 million (roughly $11 million) last year.

The EU has been tightening its grip on big tech companies, rolling out a slew of regulations and hefty fines for violations in recent years. For instance, last year, Irish regulators slapped TikTok with a €345 million (approximately $385 million) fine for breaching children's privacy under GDPR guidelines.

Recently, the same regulator has launched legal action against Twitter International, the Irish division of X, over worries about how the personal data of millions of European users is managed. Meanwhile, Meta has decided to postpone the launch of its AI models in Europe due to concerns regarding its data practices involving Facebook and Instagram users.

I think safeguarding users' data is essential, and stronger regulations for big tech are key to ensuring our online safety. However, clearer laws might also help tech companies introduce new innovations more widely, regardless of where users are located.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
Honor Magic V3 to have some nice AI features built in partnership with Google Cloud
Honor Magic V3 to have some nice AI features built in partnership with Google Cloud
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless