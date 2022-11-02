Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Uber starts to annoy some users by sending them ads as push notifications

Apps
2
Uber starts to annoy some users by sending them ads as push notifications
Everyone hates ads, but they are the price we pay for all the free apps out there. However, it's one thing to watch them when you are using a free app, and it's a whole other story to be bombarded with ads through push notifications even when you are not actually using your phone.

Recently, Uber launched a new advertising division and is now displaying banners in its app. However, it appears that the company is also currently testing a way to advertise various things through push notifications, which is something it didn't even mention when it announced its decision to put ads in its app.

In recent days, many users shared on Twitter that the Uber app has started sending them push notifications for ads of other companies. This would be somewhat ok if users were using the app at this time; however, it appears that Uber was sending them these notifications when they weren’t.

Thankfully, Uber told TechCrunch that these push notifications were part of a limited test, and users can always set their notification preferences in the settings of the app. However, the company doesn't specify how many people have been included in the test, how long it will last, and whether it would decide to make push notification ads a permanent experience.

At the moment, Uber is using the so-called "journey ads," which advertise one single brand throughout a user's travel. Usually, users see an ad while waiting for their ordered car to arrive, while traveling, and when they reach the designated destination. Advertisers personalize ads to users based on their travel history. Currently, there is no information on whether Uber used the same data to choose what ads to display as push notifications.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless