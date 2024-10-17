Uber Eats adds social flavor with a new Lists feature for food recommendations
Uber isn't just known for its ride-sharing; it's also making waves in food delivery. Now, with the launch of Lists on Uber Eats, the platform is adding a fun social twist to ordering takeout.
Lists on Uber Eats are now rolling out in New York City and Chicago, with more cities on the way. This feature allows you to discover, create, and share your favorite Uber Eats picks – all with just a few taps right in the app. Plus, all lists are shareable by default, making it easy to send recommendations to friends and family.
Speaking of food influencers, the app will showcase "best of" collections curated by local foodie influencers and Uber Eats users in your city, helping you uncover hidden gems. Some notable names getting in on the action include Jeremy Jacobowitz, aka Brunchboys; Ella Kahan and Emma Matarasso from Chew York City; Sam Roby of Chicago Food Authority; and Cam Brenson from Bored In Chicago.
In other Uber news, the app is rolling out an EV-only option in several US cities, plus it recently updated its teen accounts with new safety and convenience features.
Share your favorite places to eat
Uber Eats also mentioned that if a list is made public, it might pop up on the home feed, giving the creator a shot at becoming a local food influencer for the day.
Lists are curated “best of” collections created by foodie influencers and Uber Eats users. | Image credit – Uber
Overall, you can now whip up custom Lists featuring your top merchants and must-try menu items, ensuring your go-to choices are always at your fingertips. You can easily craft, tweak, and personalize these Lists right from the Account tab in the Uber Eats app.
So, maybe next time you find yourself in a new city and can't decide what to eat, take a peek at Lists to see what's currently trending with the locals. I think it's a great way to discover something delicious and authentic. Plus, Lists can come in handy in other situations, too – like when you're stuck in bed feeling under the weather and need someone to take care of the takeout. Just share the list with friends and family, and let them do the rest.
