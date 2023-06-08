Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

First look at the two new Google News Android widgets

A week ago we told you about some new features that Google is adding to the Android platform. Among these features are new widgets that Android users can use to track stock prices on their home screens, receive recommendations about which television shows and movies to stream on Google TV, and get the latest news from the Google News app. There are actually two Google News widgets coming which will replace the current solitaire Google News widget.

The two new Google News widgets are available with version 5.82 of the app. Considering that version 5.81 is still the build of the app being pushed out of the Play Store, getting the new widgets is a waiting game at this point. Nail Sadykov, editor of the Google News Telegram Channel, tweeted out a couple of images showing the two new widgets in use. One is a Quick View widget 2x2 in size that will give you limited information about one story.

The new Google News widgets are coming soon to an Android phone near you - First look at the two new Google News Android widgets
The new Google News widgets are coming soon to an Android phone near you

The second widget weighs in at 4x3 and is called a List View. It shows you two headlines and small images for each story. That compares with the current 4x2 widget that shows limited information and a small picture for one story. So once you receive Google News version 5.82 for your Android phone, you can forget about the latter widget and choose one smaller one or a larger one to place on your home screen.

To see which version of Google News you have installed on your Android phone, go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps and scroll down until you see Google News. Tap on it and you'll be taken to the Google News App info page. Scroll down to the very bottom of the page and you'll see the version number of the app that you have installed. Unfortunately, the version of Google News running on my Pixel 6 Pro is 5.80.

