First look at the two new Google News Android widgets

A week ago we told you about some new features that Google is adding to the Android platform . Among these features are new widgets that Android users can use to track stock prices on their home screens, receive recommendations about which television shows and movies to stream on Google TV, and get the latest news from the Google News app. There are actually two Google News widgets coming which will replace the current solitaire Google News widget.













The second widget weighs in at 4x3 and is called a List View. It shows you two headlines and small images for each story. That compares with the current 4x2 widget that shows limited information and a small picture for one story. So once you receive Google News version 5.82 for your Android phone, you can forget about the latter widget and choose one smaller one or a larger one to place on your home screen.



