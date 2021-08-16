Twitter Verified is now put on pause (again), reportedly due to verifying fake accounts

A couple of months ago, Twitter made it possible for everyone to verify their account
with a blue badge since the process was paused back in 2017. However, this verification process has now been put on pause, reports The Verge
. Unfortunately, it seems the social media giant has encountered some issues with verification, and more specifically, with the verification of fake accounts.
Twitter Verified is now on pause due to reportedly verifying several fake accounts
Twitter has now confirmed it will be putting the verification process on pause in order to improve the application and review process. Twitter is still going to review some already existing applications, so if you've submitted yours recently, you might be able to still get the blue badge of a verified account.
However, Twitter has not stated exactly how the application and review process is going to be changed, and whether the criteria for application would be modified. A Twitter spokesperson has told The Verge that applications and verification will resume in several weeks, although not mentioning an exact date or timeframe.
This isn't the first time Twitter's verification program has been put on pause. In 2017, after receiving backlash for verifying one of the organizers of the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Twitter froze the program. Later, in 2021, after it launched, it had to pause it again due to an overwhelming amount of verification requests.
Some of the issues Twitter was having with the Verified program
are related to the fact that the blue badge is regarded by users as an endorsement. However, Twitter states the purpose of the blue badge is to show that the account is "authentic, notable, and active".