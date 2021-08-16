Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Apps

Twitter Verified is now put on pause (again), reportedly due to verifying fake accounts

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Twitter Verified is now put on pause again, reportedly due to verifying some fake accounts
A couple of months ago, Twitter made it possible for everyone to verify their account with a blue badge since the process was paused back in 2017. However, this verification process has now been put on pause, reports The Verge. Unfortunately, it seems the social media giant has encountered some issues with verification, and more specifically, with the verification of fake accounts.

Twitter Verified is now on pause due to reportedly verifying several fake accounts


Twitter has now confirmed it will be putting the verification process on pause in order to improve the application and review process. Twitter is still going to review some already existing applications, so if you've submitted yours recently, you might be able to still get the blue badge of a verified account.

However, Twitter has not stated exactly how the application and review process is going to be changed, and whether the criteria for application would be modified. A Twitter spokesperson has told The Verge that applications and verification will resume in several weeks, although not mentioning an exact date or timeframe.

This isn't the first time Twitter's verification program has been put on pause. In 2017, after receiving backlash for verifying one of the organizers of the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Twitter froze the program. Later, in 2021, after it launched, it had to pause it again due to an overwhelming amount of verification requests.

Some of the issues Twitter was having with the Verified program are related to the fact that the blue badge is regarded by users as an endorsement. However, Twitter states the purpose of the blue badge is to show that the account is "authentic, notable, and active".

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The Galaxy S22/Ultra camera, display, and battery size leak out: the shrinkage
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Galaxy S22/Ultra camera, display, and battery size leak out: the shrinkage
Fairphone 4, a repair-friendly 5G smartphone, is coming to the market
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Fairphone 4, a repair-friendly 5G smartphone, is coming to the market
ZTE Axon 30 5G available globally on September 9 for just $500
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
ZTE Axon 30 5G available globally on September 9 for just $500
iPhone to be dragged to the USB Type-C era, kicking and screaming
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
iPhone to be dragged to the USB Type-C era, kicking and screaming
Asus formally introduces the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, but upgrades are negligible
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Asus formally introduces the ROG Phone 5S and 5S Pro, but upgrades are negligible
Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Haiti communities after they have suffered a big earthquake
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Tim Cook says Apple will donate to Haiti communities after they have suffered a big earthquake
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless