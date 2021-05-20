$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Twitter relaunches verified program; here's how to apply for blue badge

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
May 20, 2021, 11:05 AM
Twitter relaunches verified program; here's how to apply for blue badge
For the first time since 2017, Twitter is letting anyone on its platform apply for verification. The feature is relaunching alongside strict new criteria, so not everyone is eligible. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to apply for a verified blue badge on Twitter


To request verification on Twitter and receive the coveted blue badge next to your name, do the following:

  • Open Twitter
  • Head to Settings
  • Tap Request Verification
  • Fill in the details
If you don’t see the option yet, don’t worry. It’ll be gradually rolling out to all users over the coming weeks.

All Twitter users will be able to ask for verification once every 30 days, much like Instagram. The requests will be handled by humans rather than algorithms, and users should expect a response within 1-4 weeks.

Who’s eligible for Twitter verified?


There are currently six account categories that qualify for verification:

  • Government
  • Companies, brands, and organizations
  • News organizations and journalists
  • Entertainment
  • Sports and gaming
  • Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals
For the individual account category criteria, click here. Twitter has plans to add more categories in the future. In the coming months, scientists and academics will be eligible. Religious leaders will be added by the end of 2021.

In addition to the above criteria, Twitters users must be able to verify their identity. A complete account is required too, meaning you must have a profile name and profile photo.

You must also have logged into your account in the last six months, have a confirmed email address or phone number, and not have had an account lockout in the past 12 months (successful appeals are excluded).

